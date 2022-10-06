ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Best places to see fall foliage in Gatlinburg and the Smokies

With as many fun things to do as there are autumn views, it’s easy to see why travelers looking for show-stopping foliage return year after year to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As the most biodiverse park in the National Park System, the Great Smoky Mountains’ many...
GATLINBURG, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pigeon Forge, TN
Government
Pigeon Forge, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Government
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Society
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's how you can stay in luxury treehouses in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeon#Forge#Local Life#Holiday Lights#Light Shows#Christmas#Localevent#Travel Info#What To Do#The Old Mill
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
WATE

Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
GATLINBURG, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days

TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers.  It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police reroute traffic due to 3 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, they found...
ALCOA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy