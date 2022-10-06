Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Best places to see fall foliage in Gatlinburg and the Smokies
With as many fun things to do as there are autumn views, it’s easy to see why travelers looking for show-stopping foliage return year after year to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As the most biodiverse park in the National Park System, the Great Smoky Mountains’ many...
Crews working on major fire in downtown Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg firefighters are actively working on hot spots following the major fire at a downtown restaurant.
How the weather is affecting the fall foliage
October is off to a nice, dry start, which is perfect for those who love the colorful leaves that autumn brings.
Gatlinburg Fire Department responds to fire at shopping center on the Parkway
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Gatlinburg Fire Department remains on scene at the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlingburg working on hotspots, according to release. Gatlinburg Fire Department (GFD) was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:39 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pigeon Forge Fire Department (PFFD) was also on the scene.
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places for a fun and exciting weekend getaway in Tennessee that are suitable for a longer vacation too, if you happen to have more free time on your hands. Here is what made it on the list and what are the places you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wvlt.tv
Residents alarmed after spotting coyotes in West Hills neighborhood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Residents in a West Knoxville neighborhood took to social media after spotting coyotes out in broad daylight. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, it isn’t as uncommon as one might think. Matt Cameron with TWRA said that coyotes tend to be in urban and suburban areas, so people shouldn’t be surprised if they come across one.
Here's how you can stay in luxury treehouses in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
WATE
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
Dry weather and falling leaves may create conditions for spreading brush fires
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It hasn't rained more than a quarter of an inch in Knoxville since mid-September. In that time, the ground has gotten dry, and the humidity has stayed relatively low. Because of those conditions, firefighters across the state warn it's time to be cautious about accidentally setting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WATE
Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive has deliciousness for days
TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Taste of Turkey Creek offers almost two dozen local flavors for visitors to sample. At Daddy Mac’s the friendly staff is ready to show you how much flavor can be packed under one roof. From appetizers to delicious house-smoked BBQ to desserts...
Children sleep in offices as Knoxville DCS struggles to find homes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services Commissioner Margie Quin described the state of the system as “traumatizing” for both children and her staff when speaking with state lawmakers. It’s at least the second time Quin has brought up the problem in just more than a month on the job and it’s not the only […]
WATE
Attic fire damages home in West Knoxville, no smoke alarms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An attic was on fire causing damage to a home on Washburn Road, according to Knoxville Fire Department. There were reports of no working smoke alarms. KFD responded to calls of smoke coming from the roof of someone’s home on the 700 block of Washburn...
wvlt.tv
Police reroute traffic due to 3 downed utility poles on Alcoa Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is being rerouted on Alcoa Highway due to downed utility poles. City of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher said the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, and AMR responded to a crash on Alcoa Highway around 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Once on the scene, they found...
