Opelika, AL

WTVM

Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week

Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss

About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure. The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
mageenews.com

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee’s own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape

On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
AUBURN, AL

