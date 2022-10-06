Read full article on original website
WTVM
Miller Rd. in Columbus closed after traffic lights fall
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Miller Road, between Moon Rd. and the Warm Springs Connector, is currently closed. According to crews with News Leader 9, the traffic lights fell on Miller Road, and teams are working on getting them back up and working. There is no word on how long that...
WSFA
Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika business owner, Auburn alums to appear on Family Feud this week
Is Family Feud host Steve Harvey an Auburn fan? Survey says… maybe. At the very least he made a family with Auburn-Opelika connections feel like he was pro-orange and blue when they filmed three episodes of Family Feud earlier this year. The episodes will air this week starting Tuesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
WSFA
Panera Bread to relocate EastChase location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Panera Bread, a longtime tenant in The Shoppes at EastChase, is on the move, but it’s not going far. According to real estate officials, the fast-casual restaurant will relocate to the site of the former Wells Fargo bank branch, which is across the street from its current location.
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
WSFA
Big Boi to perform following 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola announced the postgame concert performer is hip-hop legend Big Boi. Big Boi will perform at Legion Field immediately following the 81st McDonald’s Magic City Classic on October 29, 2022. Postgame concert admission is included with both...
Columbus restaurant co-owner asks court for bond, hearing set for next week for Dennis Thompson
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The attorney for 37-year-old Dennis Cleveland Thompson has filed a motion asking for a bond for his client. Thompson was a co-owner of the Animal Farm restaurant and stands accused of 23 felonies in connection with cameras that were found in the business’ restrooms. Thompson was in Recorder’s Court on September […]
WTVM
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on South Tallassee Drive. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Gilmer Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Freeman Avenue. • A juvenile complaint was filed on Alber Drive. • A white female...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin still searching for answers after Georgia loss
About 45 minutes after Auburn’s 42-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia, Bryan Harsin took to a lectern underneath the stands at Sanford Stadium to meet with the media in customary procedure. The Auburn head coach spoke for just under 17 minutes in the wake of his Tigers’ second consecutive...
WTVM
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair. On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair. “The department takes […]
Alabama: 14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
mageenews.com
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Extends Winning Streak
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden Tigers pulled out a 31-14 win at Legion Field over the Morehouse Maroon Tigers. Magee’s own Jaden Franks #68 is the center for Tuskegee. Jaden is a graduate of Magee High School.
WSFA
Macon County deputy injured in crash on I-85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A veteran deputy with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is hospitalized after sustaining injuries in an overnight crash, according to Macon County Emergency Management Agency director Frank Lee. Deputies were assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency with traffic control after an initial crash near...
WTVM
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn man arrested and charged with first-degree rape
On Thursday, Auburn police arrested Koby Kevon Clarke, 22, of Auburn and charged him with first-degree rape. Auburn police said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred early Thursday morning. Police said they met with the victim who reported that they were assaulted by a male suspect...
