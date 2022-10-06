Read full article on original website
Carve a pumpkin Jackson Hole style
MOOSE, Wyo. — Get in the spirit of the season by carving a Jackson Hole-themed pumpkin!. Want to carve your own spooktacular Teton pumpkin? Click here for fun templates from Grand Teton National Park, cut out the dark sections, outline the stencil on the pumpkin and carve away. During...
Can you find the Golden Ticket?
JACKSON, Wyo. — Some fabulous volunteers have worked very hard to stuff 5,000 bags with local candidate literature!. You may find a bag on your door in the near future… if you do, make sure to look over everything carefully – we’ve hidden a “golden ticket” in one of the bags in each precinct which can be exchanged for a prize!
Fall cleanup in the valley is just around the corner
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson and Teton County Integrated Solid Waste & Recycling will be hosting free residential yard waste drop-off at the Rodeo Grounds Friday, Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is an opportunity for residents to bring their leaves, grass, pumpkins, and...
A brief history of the first peoples in Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — Long before European colonists set foot on what has become the United States, nomadic tribes inhabited the area now known as Wyoming. Many tribes passed through and lived in what is now Teton County, Wyoming. Grand Teton National Park cites evidence of human inhabitants in the area back to at least 11,000 years ago, just after the last ice age.
SPET by SPET: Education-related infrastructure
JACKSON, Wyo. — On this year’s SPET ballot there are four education-related SPET items. Funding is being requested for a new Bronc Achievement Center, a permanent Central Wyoming College campus, improvements to Teton Youth & Family Services facilities and transportation alternatives for safe routes to school. The language...
WYDOT to work on Teton Pass avalanche infrastructure
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will be working on replacing avalanche infrastructure on Teton Pass this afternoon at 2 p.m., according to a press release from the agency today. Crews will be utilizing a helicopter to replace and maintain a gas management shelter and related...
