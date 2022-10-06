Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
Ricky Rasmussen
Ricky Rasmussen, age 63, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, formerly of Clarion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Memorial graveside services for Ricky Rasmussen will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion, Iowa, with Pastor Warren Curry officating.
kiow.com
Reynolds Awards a Grant to a Mason City for a Biking Project
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced more than $14 million in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. The grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is 25 percent of the project at the library of Iowan who became president.
kiow.com
Forest City Paramedic Crew Grows
The Forest City Council was recently asked to make a payroll change for one of its ambulatory crew. According to City Administrator Daisy Huffman, Ethan Curry now becomes the third paramedic on staff. The change of status gives Forest City Ambulance Service one more needed member to handle the paramedic...
kiow.com
Waldorf Requests a Noise Ordinance Extension
Waldorf University is going to celebrate Homecoming beginning on Friday, October 21st. Jason Ramaker is the Vice President for Student Life at the university, and he explained why the university is asking for an extension. Ramaker asked the Forest City Council to make the change on this one night for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Harms to Talk About Iowa Marsh Birds
Tyler Harms, a Titonka native and wildlife researcher, will be giving a presentation titled, “Revealing the Secret Lives of Iowa Marsh Birds” at the Titonka Public Library on October 14th at 6PM. Harms earned his PhD in Wildlife Ecology from Iowa State and currently works for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as a Wildlife Biometrician. His role at the DNR involves high level data analysis. Harms’s combination of math skills and ecological knowledge allows him to make important contributions to the field of conservation. While his expertise involves many types of vertebrates, his main passion has always been birds. He parlayed this interest into leading Iowa Young Birders, an organization that educates the youth on the joys of bird watching. For the library presentation, he will focus on a portion of his research that was published in Wetlands, which is the journal of the Society of Wetland Scientists. Harms grew up in Kossuth County and brings a detailed knowledge of the marsh birds that are in our midst. Join us for an enjoyable evening of discovery. The event is free and open to the public.
kiow.com
Worth County Board Moves Forward on Soil Evaluation Studies
Iowa State University is doing an evaluation in a number of counties on soil wetness and compaction with regards to how it impacts underground pipeline and utility construction. Worth County is getting billed for their part in the study according to Worth County Supervisor A. J. Stone. The study will...
kiow.com
Worth County Board to Review Underground Utilities Procedures
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 8:30am to first hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on the current state of secondary roads. He will outline current maintenance procedures and any projects the department may have. The board will hear from the Drainage...
Comments / 0