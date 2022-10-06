OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- A new project funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) will demonstrate the value of bidirectional electric vehicle charging to support a first-of-its-kind vehicle-to-building (V2B) resilience hub. This groundbreaking project will leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric buses, owned and operated by AC Transit, to provide filtered air conditioning at the West Oakland Branch of the Oakland Public Library for local residents in the event of unhealthy heat or smoke conditions. CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge program awarded the project $3.2 million in funding, with combined $400,000 in matching funds contributed by West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project (WOEIP) and AC Transit. This pilot study is known locally as “V2B Oakland” and will be executed by a powerhouse green energy project team: Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), The Mobility House, AC Transit, New Flyer, Schneider Electric, City of Oakland and WOEIP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005269/en/ Powerhouse team of green energy innovators leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric transit buses to provide backup power for Oakland residents. (Photo: Business Wire)

