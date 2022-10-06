Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Chrysler CEO says it's the best brand to take on Tesla
Every automaker is going after Tesla Inc., says Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell, but she suggests her brand might be the one best positioned to give the electric-vehicle leader a challenge. That’s not so at the moment. Chrysler’s lineup includes just a minivan and a sedan, two shrinking segments. And although...
Detroit News
Perdue: Detroit automakers can help Ukraine | Opinion
When Russia invaded Ukraine, Detroit's automakers stepped up in a big way. Now, as we enter the ninth month of the invasion, it’s time for General Motors, Ford and Chrysler — the automotive powerhouses that call Detroit home — to show their support again. By directly providing a fleet of vehicles to a small Ukrainian police force in need, automakers will make a huge impact on Ukraine’s success — an impact that will be felt by the world at large.
Detroit News
Ford, GM and other carmakers face 50% profit slump next year, UBS analysts say
Shares of automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. took a beating Monday as outlook for the industry darkened further with at least two Wall Street analysts predicting earnings will fall steeply next year. Profits for U.S. and European car companies are set to drop by half next year...
Why Europe Can't Use Its Largest Gas Field To Dodge Putin's Supply Cuts
Europe has a big landmass with enough untapped capacity to replenish the natural gas it is currently running out of due to the crisis brought on by Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine but is unable to do so because its hands are tied. What Happened: The sprawling Groningen field, beneath...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
Nissan seeks to reshape Renault alliance with EV investment
Nissan seeks to reshape Renault alliance with EV investment. Nissan Motor Co. is ready to invest $500 million to $750 million in Renault SA’s electric vehicle business, viewing the French carmaker’s reorganization as a chance to reshape their decades-old alliance, a person familiar with the matter said. In...
Detroit News
Biden's rescue plan made inflation worse but the economy better
In a two-minute Oval Office ceremony in March of last year, President Joe Biden marked a major legislative accomplishment, signing the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, designed to free the U.S. economy from the pandemic's grip once and for all. Smacking his pen on his White House desk, a...
First-of-its-Kind Vehicle-to-Building Resilience Hub Powered by Transit Buses
OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- A new project funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) will demonstrate the value of bidirectional electric vehicle charging to support a first-of-its-kind vehicle-to-building (V2B) resilience hub. This groundbreaking project will leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric buses, owned and operated by AC Transit, to provide filtered air conditioning at the West Oakland Branch of the Oakland Public Library for local residents in the event of unhealthy heat or smoke conditions. CEC’s Electric Program Investment Charge program awarded the project $3.2 million in funding, with combined $400,000 in matching funds contributed by West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project (WOEIP) and AC Transit. This pilot study is known locally as “V2B Oakland” and will be executed by a powerhouse green energy project team: Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), The Mobility House, AC Transit, New Flyer, Schneider Electric, City of Oakland and WOEIP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005269/en/ Powerhouse team of green energy innovators leverage stored energy from zero-emission electric transit buses to provide backup power for Oakland residents. (Photo: Business Wire)
Lexie Hearing Launches the Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose
DEKALB, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Lexie Hearing announces the launch of the Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, adding a third hearing aid model to its suite of audiologist-quality hearing aid products that will be available online and on shelves nationwide on October 17. The new device is the second developed in partnership with Bose. The two companies teamed up this summer when they rolled out the first-generation model, Lexie B1 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005234/en/ Lexie B2 Hearing Aids, Powered by Bose, are receiver-in-canal hearing aids that offer a more natural and clear sound experience. They feature the world’s first self-tuning system that pairs with the Lexie app, clinically proven to provide audiologist quality customization. (Photo: Business Wire)
RELATED PEOPLE
If You Invested $1,000 in Digital Realty in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This data center REIT has turned one into four since the Great Recession. Here are some reasons for more to come.
Comments / 0