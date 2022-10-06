Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
klkntv.com
Merrick County deputies investigate two Wednesday night crashes; alcohol suspected
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office thinks two Wednesday night crashes are alcohol-related. The first crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and 8th Road east of Chapman, according to deputies. A northbound Ford Fusion missed the stop sign on...
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
KSNB Local4
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
KSNB Local4
Appeals court to rule on Grand Island murder case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Court of Appeals is expected to rule Tuesday on a 5-year-old Grand Island murder case. Court records show 28-year-old Ahmed Said was sentenced to 60-80 years in prison for the 2017 beating death of Abdulma Khamis. He was convicted of second-degree murder for hitting Khamis in the head with a blunt object.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
klkntv.com
Nebraska man sentenced to over six years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Superior man will serve over six years behind bars after a dog sniffed out meth inside his parked vehicle, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Joseph Harwell, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 76 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute...
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
KSNB Local4
GI Tourism executive reacts to Bovee Fire
The Grace Cancer Foundation's fundraising gala is coming up on October 15. Video from the scene on Wednesday, October 5, after a deceased individual was located east of Harvard on Road 26.
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska consumers losing thousands from cryptocurrency scams
KEARNEY, Neb. — Either by text, email or phone calls, cryptocurrency scammers are using any means they can to commit fraud and steal people’s money. According to a report by the Federal Trade Commission, cryptocurrency scammers have stolen more than $1 billion since 2021. “Last year, they were...
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the Racino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move. Back when the council met to discuss the casino racetrack combination the room was packed.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College football fights hard, falls to No. 1 Morningside
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KSNB) - Hastings College football traveled to play NAIA No. 1 Morningside Saturday. The one-loss Broncos were no match for the top team in the country, falling 70-17 to the undefeated Mustangs. Quarterback John Zamora threw a clean game and there were some bright moments for coach Matt Franzen’s group, despite the loss.
KSNB Local4
UNK women’s soccer falls to Northeastern
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Northeastern State RiverHawks scored goals in each half to down Nebraska Kearney, 2-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. NSU moves to 5-2-7 (2-2-3) while UNK falls to 0-11-3 (0-5-2). The ‘Hawks are now seventh in the MIAA with nine points.
KSNB Local4
Bronco women’s soccer keeps clean sheet in win over Mount Marty
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College women’s soccer hosted Mount Marty Saturday. The Broncos scored four goals and kept a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over the Lancers. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball pushes Warriors, ends Centennial Conference runner-up
DAVID CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Central Catholic volleyball played undefeated Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference championship match Saturday. The Crusaders won the first set 25-22, but dropped the final two to finish the conference tournament as runner-ups. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
