wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
Brock Lesnar Returns To Raw And Attacks Top WWE Star
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE programming on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw." Lesnar made a surprise entrance before Seth Rollins could make his way to the ring for his scheduled title match against United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Lesnar confronted Lashley in the ring and attacked him after a few words, possibly setting up a match between the two for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in November.
Ronda Rousey Tells Her Haters To 'Go Home And Cry About It' Following Extreme Rules Victory
Ronda Rousey was victorious at WWE's Extreme Rules on Saturday, becoming the new "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion in the process, and she has got a message for any of her haters online who weren't happy with the result. The former UFC star took to Instagram to say, "Go home and...
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
Kevin Nash Responds To Allegation He Killed WCW
WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, completely ending the war between the two companies, which meant that WWE had won and would not face major competition until nearly 20 years later with AEW. Kevin Nash, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on five different occasions, was one of the faces of the company up to its dying years, and tends to be one of the people who most often gets blamed for its failure in the Monday Night War. While on his "Kliq This" podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Nash responded to the allegations of people who believe he was responsible for killing WCW.
Braun Strowman Shares Cryptic Message Following Bray Wyatt's WWE Return
Since making his return to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has been a regular fixture on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," primarily working against the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. However, with the return of former stablemate Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules this past weekend, as well as teases that Wyatt may not be acting alone, some fans expect Strowman to join up with his old partner. Yesterday, Strowman added more fuel to that fire by cryptically tweeting, seemingly about Wyatt.
Evil Uno Clarifies Hangman Page's Status With The Dark Order
Evil Uno has provided some clarity on Hangman Page's status with The Dark Order. Page has been by The Dark Order's side ever since he was kicked out of The Elite due to his heated split from The Young Bucks on AEW TV. As time has gone on, Page and The Young Bucks have been more cordial to one another on AEW programming, but a reunion has yet to come to fruition.
Edge And Finn Balor Battle In Fierce 'I Quit Match' At Extreme Rules
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced into saying "I Quit" for the first time in his illustrious career at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event. At one point in his drama-filled "I Quit Match" against Finn Balor, Edge was close to securing the victory after locking in the Edge-ucator on his opponent's left leg with the chair. Just as Balor prepared to utter the words "I Quit," Damian Priest came running down to rescue his Judgment Day stablemate. Thereafter, Dominik Mysterio also made a run-in, but Edge seemed to have an answer as he fought off the numbers. However, Rhea Ripley would handcuff Edge onto the rope, allowing Balor, Priest & Dominik to get back in the ring and take out Edge with a 3-on-1 attack.
Backstage Details On How Long WWE Had Interest In Good Brothers Return
A new stable war kicked off on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" between Judgment Day and the reunited trio of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, known collectively as The O.C. However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE had an interest in bringing back Gallows...
Jade Cargill Reveals Which AEW Star Is 'My Guy' Backstage
It's good to be Jade Cargill. The AEW star is nearly a year into her reign as inaugural AEW TBS Champion, during which time she has continued to stretch out her undefeated streak, and at 38-0 stands only twelve matches shy of reaching 50 consecutive wins to start her career. And if that wasn't enough, Cargill has the best people working with her behind the scenes as she continues to grow as a performer, including fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson. Cargill raved about him in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid.
Bray Wyatt's Return Does Big Numbers For WWE
The White Rabbit has been white hot business for WWE. WWE uploaded Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in two parts on their official YouTube channel, and the section that includes Bray actually appearing in the Wells Fargo Center has already garnered 1.2million views in 12 hours, with the first half of Bray's return accumulating around 760,000 views. WWE pinned a video of Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules to their official Instagram page and it has already gathered 414,000 likes and counting, just 13 hours after being posted. On WWE's Facebook page, Bray's return has been seen by nearly 300,000 people. Almost of the company's most popular social media posts have been related to Bray, except on TikTok, where the most viewed post is currently WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey taunting former champion Liv Morgan after their match at Extreme Rules, which might have something to do with the Bray Wyatt TikTok being marked "sensitive content" by admins.
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
Bray Wyatt Explains Why He Returned To WWE
Bray Wyatt missed his fireflies. In the aftermath of his WWE comeback, a fan on social media shared a video of his daughter trying to contain her excitement while reacting live to Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. "My daughter stayed up all night for Bray Wyatt and wasn't disappointed," tweeted the fan.
Tony Khan Concedes AEW Would Be In 'Very Challenging' Position Without These Three Stars
Between injuries and suspensions over the past half-year, AEW has been without some of the company's top stars for its weekly shows and pay-per-view events. However, other performers have picked up the slack, with AEW CEO Tony Khan specifically mentioning how valuable former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, and three-time AEW World Champion Jon Moxley have been in recent months.
Bayley Pays Tribute To Sara Lee At WWE Extreme Rules
The wrestling world was left rocked this week by the news that former "Tough Enough" winner Sara Lee had passed away at the age of 30, and the industry has shown an outpouring of love and respect towards her, and those that she left behind ever since. That has come in many different forms, and at WWE's Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to her friend with a subtle addition to her ring gear.
Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career
Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE. In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon." WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008....
Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel
Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through. PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.
Erick Rowan Reveals Why He Didn't Want Anything To Do With The Dark Order
In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count," Erick Rowan had quite a bit to say about his friend Brodie Lee and paying tribute to his legacy through AEW. The 41-year-old Lee passed away on December 26, 2020, from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. AEW's Appreciation Night for Lee was held four days later, and Rowan remembered how difficult it was for staging a public memorial at that particular time.
WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks Addresses Possibly Changing Name
Last year, WWE announced the official Next In Line Program or "NIL" (also symbolizing Name, Image, Likeness) that sees standout amateur wrestlers, football players, and other athletes report to the performance center in Orlando, Florida. There, they focus on developing useful skills for a WWE career, like brand building, media influence, communication, live event promotion, creative writing, and community relations, all with the hopes of being offered a contract someday.
Swerve Strickland On Why It Is Good If Tony Khan Is In Over His Head
Swerve Strickland has never been one to turn down a challenge and believes that his boss Tony Khan isn't one either. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion joined the "Say Less" podcast to speak on the belief that the AEW boss is in over his head when it comes to running a wrestling promotion.
