Kyron Lee murder: Second man charged with murder after stabbing

A second man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Berkshire. Kyron Lee, 21, died in Waterman Court, Slough, on Sunday at about 20:50 BST. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being fatally attacked by a group of men.
Man admits murdering woman found dead in Haydock house

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock. The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on 31 August. Robert Massey, of Piele Road, admitted one count of murder and two counts...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
Thai nursery attack: The story of the three-year-old survivor

Three-year-old Emmy was napping next to her best friend at a day-care centre in northern Thailand when the attacker broke in, armed with a gun and a knife. The class of 11 children, all around three years old, had earlier been busy drawing and writing. At around 10:00 local time, teachers sent photo updates to all the parents of smiling, happy children.
Cyclist killed in crash with car named by police

A cyclist who died in a crash with a car in North Lincolnshire has been named by police. Stuart Simons, 44, died when his bike collided with a blue Ford Kuga on the A1077 between South Ferriby and Barton-upon-Humber at about 05:30 BST on Friday. Humberside Police said Mr Simons,...
Arrests as woman's body found following Staffordshire crash

A man and woman have been arrested after the discovery of a woman's body. Staffordshire Police said officers were called to Bridge Street, Stretton, Burton-upon-Trent, at 00:50 BST on Saturday after reports of a crash. A vehicle was found abandoned and a 22-year-old woman held on suspicion of drinking and...
Crewkerne men fined after beating 'traumatised' horse

Two men who were seen punching and kicking a horse have been fined and banned from owning horses. An eyewitness "watched in horror" as Kieran Hodges and Haron Cooper attacked the piebald cob mare, which was pulling a trap they were in in Somerset. Both men were convicted of one...
Bolton battered bulldog found dead in pushchair in alley

A dog has been found dumped dead in a pushchair in an alleyway after suffering a broken skull, prompting an RSPCA appeal. The grim discovery was made by refuse workers in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 29 September. RSPCA rescue worker Jess Pierce said it was first thought the American bulldog...
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision

A 23-year-old man is in a serious condition following a collision involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries and is currently in Derriford hospital. His next of kin have been informed. Police were notified about the incident, which involved a black Suzuki motorcycle, at about 00:30 on Saturday. The...
Lee Nevins: Murderer who left open prison found by officers

A convicted murderer who failed to return to an open prison has been located, police say. An appeal was issued by Derbyshire Police last month after Lee Nevins did not return to HMP Sudbury following a period of leave on temporary licence. The 39-year-old was jailed for life in November...
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Huddersfield: Extra police powers after group seen with swords

Police have been given extra stop-and-search powers in part of Huddersfield after a large group of people were seen carrying samurai swords and knives. The temporary measure was introduced after the incident on Long Lane at 18:35 BST on Monday, said West Yorkshire Police. The powers cover an area to...
Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
Thailand nursery attack: Final farewell after massacre

Three-year-old Krissakorn Reungcharoen - who goes by the nickname Mick - has opened his eyes just as his hometown of Uthai Sawan prepares to say farewell to the victims of Thailand's worst mass killing. Doctors were concerned he would not survive. He had a severe head injury after being slashed...
