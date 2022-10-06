Read full article on original website
Weekend Volleyball Scores: 10/8/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are Volleyball scores from the weekend. Estherville Lincoln Central and West Bend-Mallard attended the North Iowa Tournament. Estherville Lincoln Central would beat West Hancock 2-0, North Butler 2-0, and North Iowa 2-1. West Bend-Mallard would beat West Hancock 2-0, North Butler 2-1, and North Iowa 2-0. When the two met, West Bend-Mallard came away with the 2-1 win.
Joe Froiland, 69, Spencer
Memorial services for 69-year-old Joe Froiland of Spencer will be Friday, October 14th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer. Warner Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Kathy Johnson, 86, of Okoboji
Funeral services for 86-year-old Kathy Johnson of Okoboji will be Thursday, October 13th, at 11 a.m.at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Spencer with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Terril. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge...
Ron Newgard, 80, of Wahpeton
Memorial services for 80-year-old Ron Newgard of Wahpeton will be Wednesday, October 12th at 2pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Two Empty Farm Buildings Burn Near Lake Park
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — Two empty farm buildings North of Lake Park have been claimed by fire. Chief Brandon Ehret says the first went Sunday night, and the second Monday morning. Ehret says neighboring departments were dispatched as backup. Rural fires are especially dangerous right now because of...
Weekly Health Update: Safety During Harvest Season
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Harvest season is well underway in Northwest Iowa which has local health professionals preaching safe practices. Laura Manwarren is the Safety Director at Spencer Hospital. She says it all starts with farm equipment and motorists sharing the roads but expands well beyond that to making sure equipment is running properly when actually in the field.
Okoboji Considers New Vicious Animal Ordinance
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The Okoboji City Council will consider a change to the vicious animal ordinance Tuesday night. Police Chief Jason Peterson says it would give the city a way to prevent future attacks. Peterson says there are periodic animal attacks and the city attorney agreed that it...
Storm Lake Man Arrested Following Weekend Incident
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following a weekend incident. It all started shortly before four o’clock Sunday afternoon when an officer with the Storm Lake Police Department saw 26-year-old Garhoth Dak, who was known to be wanted by law enforcement, sitting in a vehicle outside a home in the 700 block of Walnut Street. When the officer attempted to make contact, Dak allegedly fled inside leading to a perimeter being secured while a search warrant was applied for.
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
Lawsuit Against City of Estherville and Police Department Dismissed in Federal Court
Estherville, IA (KICD) — A lawsuit filed against the city of Estherville, Police Chief Brent Shatto and former police officer Ben Scheevel was dismissed by Federal District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand in late August. The lawsuit was filed by Victoria Abrahamson last April and alleges she suffered emotional...
