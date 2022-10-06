Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars following a weekend incident. It all started shortly before four o’clock Sunday afternoon when an officer with the Storm Lake Police Department saw 26-year-old Garhoth Dak, who was known to be wanted by law enforcement, sitting in a vehicle outside a home in the 700 block of Walnut Street. When the officer attempted to make contact, Dak allegedly fled inside leading to a perimeter being secured while a search warrant was applied for.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO