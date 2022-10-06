ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Heritage Days at Cecil County Farm Museum Oct. 15

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WUhXT_0iP25FSW00

ELKTON — The Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be introducing a new element to its collection during Heritage Days to be held at the museum, 820 Appleton Road.

“The highlight of the day will be the introduction of our new one-room schoolhouse display,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the organization. The museum has displays of farm life in Cecil County going back 50 years and older showing a general store, blacksmith shop, a farm house kitchen, living room and bedrooms. It also holds a large collection of antique and vintage farming equipment, which is on display as well.

This is just the second Heritage Days celebration for the museum, which officially opened in June 2021 after 20 years of searching for a permanent home.

Admission to Heritage Days and the museum is free. All the fun happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That fun includes wagon rides, and live demonstrations of beekeeping, primitive woodworking, basket making, textile spinning, corn shelling and pressing cider.

What won’t be hard to miss is huge open kettles full of boiling apple butter, each being stirred constantly by volunteers. That sweet concoction will be for sale by the pint for $7, cash or check, Stauffer said.

Get some shopping done for gift giving or for yourself from various vendors that will be participating in Heritage Days.

Stauffer said the museum is also inviting owners of antique cars, trucks and tractors to participate in that display for the public.

Agriculture students from the Cecil County School of Technology and Cecil County 4-H will have kid-friendly activities available, also free of charge. Stauffer said kids will have fun with the old-fashioned carnival games.

For more information on the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, including future events, or membership go to ccfarmmuseum.org .

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8

The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
Cecil County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Cecil County, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Elsmere Town Council to take up controversial rezoning ordinance

When a notice showed up at the door of an Elsmere residence about Ordinance 666, the homeowner thought with that number it had to be a joke. No one is laughing about it now. The ordinance came up at the Elsmere Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. It would expand mixed use development into a mostly residential stretch off of the town's Kirkwood Highway commercial corridor.
ELSMERE, DE
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Haunted Attractions in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you love the thrill of the scare, then Maryland is an excellent place for a haunted attraction. The state has several haunted houses and attractions that offer different types of scares. Among them are 301 Devil's Playground in Galena, The Nevermore Haunt in Baltimore, Black Box Haunt in Hagerstown, and Laurel's House of Horror in Laurel.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX43.com

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appleton
wnav.com

It's Columbus Day! Here's What's Open and What's Not

State Government offices and Courts are Closed in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's County. School is open in both counties. Annapolis and Anne Arundel County offices are open. Queen Anne's County offices are closed on Columbus Day. Anne Arundel County Libraries are open Monday and closed for staff meetings on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Homeless camp clearing ends with splashed gas, a flame and a tasing

Tent dwellers push back as the city clears their encampment to make way for this morning’s Baltimore Farmer’s Market. A showdown loomed at a homeless person’s encampment last night under the Jones Falls Expressway, where about a dozen people had decided to stay despite an earlier agreement to leave before the start of the Sunday Baltimore Farmer’s Market.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Troopers rescue hunter with fractured bones from wooded area in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Troopers rescued a hunter who fractured multiple bones after he fell from a tree stand in Ellicott City on Friday, according to authorities.Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command performed an aerial rescue on Friday after they learned about the injured hunter from the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services around 8 a.m., according to the Maryland State Police.The hunter had fallen about 20 to 30 feet in a heavily wooded area of the Cascade Falls Train in Ellicott City, police said.He was in severe pain because his ribs had been fractured in...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WBOC

Potassium Iodide Distribution Scheduled for Middletown Oct. 13

SMYRNA, Del. – The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will distribute potassium iodide tablets (KI) to Delaware residents living within a ten mile radius of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. The free tablets will be distributed on Thursday, Oct. 13, between...
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River girl

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Middle River girl. Anisse Johnson, 13, is 5’3” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a dark shirt and dark pants. Anyone with information on Anisse Johnson’s whereabouts...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Old School Italian Restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy

Baltimore’s Little Italy is a hexagon-shaped Italian-American enclave east of Inner Harbor. It is the southernmost Little Italy in the eastern United States, and comparable to both Boston and New York City’s Little Italy in terms of culture and restaurants. The streets are lined with a mix of old-school Italian restaurants, which easily stand out among the two-to-three story red brick row homes. Most fire hydrants are painted the colors of the Italian flag. You can really get a taste of the culture at Baltimore Little Italy Italian restaurants, favorite hang outs athletes and home to seafood-heavy classic Italian dishes.
BALTIMORE, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Larry Johnson of New Castle, Delaware. Johnson was last seen on October 10, 2022, in the Newark area. Attempts to contact or locate Johnson have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Johnson...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy