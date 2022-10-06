Heritage Days at Cecil County Farm Museum Oct. 15

ELKTON — The Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be introducing a new element to its collection during Heritage Days to be held at the museum, 820 Appleton Road.

“The highlight of the day will be the introduction of our new one-room schoolhouse display,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the organization. The museum has displays of farm life in Cecil County going back 50 years and older showing a general store, blacksmith shop, a farm house kitchen, living room and bedrooms. It also holds a large collection of antique and vintage farming equipment, which is on display as well.

This is just the second Heritage Days celebration for the museum, which officially opened in June 2021 after 20 years of searching for a permanent home.

Admission to Heritage Days and the museum is free. All the fun happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. That fun includes wagon rides, and live demonstrations of beekeeping, primitive woodworking, basket making, textile spinning, corn shelling and pressing cider.

What won’t be hard to miss is huge open kettles full of boiling apple butter, each being stirred constantly by volunteers. That sweet concoction will be for sale by the pint for $7, cash or check, Stauffer said.

Get some shopping done for gift giving or for yourself from various vendors that will be participating in Heritage Days.

Stauffer said the museum is also inviting owners of antique cars, trucks and tractors to participate in that display for the public.

Agriculture students from the Cecil County School of Technology and Cecil County 4-H will have kid-friendly activities available, also free of charge. Stauffer said kids will have fun with the old-fashioned carnival games.

For more information on the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, including future events, or membership go to ccfarmmuseum.org .