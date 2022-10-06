ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal

By Dulce Torres Guzman
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

DACA Protesters in front of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexanders offices on West End in 2018. (Photo: John Partipilo)

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court panel once again left the fate of more than 8,000 Tennessee childhood recipients of a federal program temporarily protecting them from deportation in limbo.

The three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the federal program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), illegal while allowing current DACA recipients to renew their status.

As a result, the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition urged DACA recipients whose applications are set to expire within the next year to renew immediately. TIRRC is also offering legal assistance for DACA renewals.

Since 2017, DACA has faced legal trouble after the Trump administration attempted to terminate the program. In June 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration and reinstated the DACA program, but did not rule on whether the program had been legally adopted.

After the Supreme Court ruling, thousands across the nation rushed to submit DACA applications, many for the first time, but a consequent ruling in 2021 by a Texas federal judge once again ruled the program illegal and left thousands in limbo.

Wednesday’s decision means first-time DACA applications filed during the brief window of opportunity will not be adjudicated, said TIRRC advocates, and first-time DACA applicants will remain in limbo.

“DACA recipients are not their immigration status, they are our neighbors, friends, teachers,” said Luis Mata, TIRRC policy coordinator. “These are our community members whose lives are left in limbo.”

Immigrant-rights advocates will wait for a final decision from Texas judges but will continue to advocate that the Biden Administration made DACA a permanent program, finally allowing DACA recipients and applicants stability.

“We know that when we organize, we win so that’s why we will continue fighting for permanent protections for our community members, so we can create a Tennessee and country where we can all thrive regardless of immigration status,” said Mata.

DACA renewals can call TIRRC’s legal assistance line at (615) 282-5544.

The post 8,000 Tennessee DACA recipients in limbo after appeals court rules immigrant program illegal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Biden issues federal marijuana pardon, asks governors to do same

(The Center Square) - President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession and urged governors around the country to do the same with state offenses. Not all governors, however, have such unilateral authority. The proclamation specified it applied to only the "offense of simple possession of marijuana." ...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Herald News

Texas GOP leadership formally declares Texas is being invaded

(The Center Square) – The executive leadership of the Republican Party of Texas has formally declared an invasion at the Texas southern border. It’s also calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to do what no governor of Texas has ever done before: declare an invasion and protect Texas and Americans from what it says are transnational criminal organizations creating an imminent threat to their lives. The Texas GOP’s State Republican Executive Committee formally declared an invasion in a resolution it passed during its latest quarterly meeting...
TEXAS STATE
The Herald News

Will Your State Tax Your Canceled Student Debt?

Several states are poised to collect income taxes on student loan forgiveness — a move that could leave some borrowers owing as much as $1,000 during tax season. Individuals in Indiana, Mississippi and North Carolina will almost certainly pay state income taxes on their forgiven federal student loans, according to representatives of those states’ revenue departments and analysis from the Tax Foundation, a tax policy think tank based in Washington, D.C. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy