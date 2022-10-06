ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

If Vladimir Putin is unhinged enough to go nuclear over Ukraine, it's Russia that would face brutal destruction, writes EDWARD LUCAS

By Edward Lucas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

As Ukraine’s stunning counter-offensive against Russia’s forces gains momentum, so do fears that an increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin will unleash nuclear Armageddon.

In recent days, Kyiv’s troops have scored remarkable gains on two fronts, penetrating Moscow’s defences in the strategic region of Kherson and threatening to sever Russian supply lines.

The tide has turned in this seven-month war. And so, on the ‘precipice of collapse’ as the former White House national security adviser General H. R. McMaster puts it, the tyrant is running out of options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pImxm_0iP24raz00
Vladimir Putin may be turning 70 today but he has little to celebrate. He looks unwell: his puffy face, awkward gait and hunched posture have prompted rumours of serious illness, even cancer. Putin is out of time, out of luck and out of options. Only a quick victory can save him. Hence the frenzied fears of nuclear escalation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lBcK_0iP24raz00
Russia’s dictator has repeatedly rattled his nuclear sabre of late. But a chorus of experts increasingly fear he means it this time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afdzT_0iP24raz00
This week a chilling video — possibly leaked intentionally — emerged on the social media platform Telegram. It showed a convoy of armoured vehicles moving through what appears to be central Russia. Immediately, the internet was alight with rumours that the troop movement signalled a mobilisation of Russia’s nuclear weapons programme

The ageing Russian President may be turning 70 today but he has little to celebrate. He looks unwell: his puffy face, awkward gait and hunched posture have prompted rumours of serious illness, even cancer.

Putin is out of time, out of luck and out of options. Only a quick victory can save him. Hence the frenzied fears of nuclear escalation.

This week a chilling video — possibly leaked intentionally — emerged on the social media platform Telegram. It showed a convoy of armoured vehicles moving through what appears to be central Russia. Immediately, the internet was alight with rumours that the troop movement signalled a mobilisation of Russia’s nuclear weapons programme.

Perhaps more alarmingly, the Belgorod, a Russian nuclear submarine armed with both intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and, it is thought, the Poseidon nuclear underwater drone — which could sink Western cities by creating a devastating tidal wave — has apparently put to sea.

Though nuclear submarines are regularly deployed, the timing is ominous.

In this fevered atmosphere, it’s clear why Polish president Andrzej Duda appealed on Wednesday to President Joe Biden to have U.S. nuclear weapons based in his country.

Russia’s dictator has repeatedly rattled his nuclear sabre of late. But a chorus of experts increasingly fear he means it this time.

As British veteran Major-General Jonathan Shaw put it this week: ‘Putin has nowhere else to go. So we should expect nukes.’

His warning is echoed by General Lord Dannatt, head of the British Army until 2009, who has suggested that Putin might launch a nuclear weapon ‘into a desert . . . just to show he’s serious.’

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin believes that there are ‘no checks’ on Putin now and he might make yet another ‘irresponsible decision’. Nato issued a warning that a missile test — albeit with a dummy warhead — could be imminent in the Kara Sea, north of mainland Russia in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has said it is handing out potassium iodide pills — which block the absorption of harmful radiation in the thyroid gland — to evacuation centres in anticipation of a nuclear attack.

So could Putin really be planning the unthinkable? Or is he just trying to make us believe that he is?

Much may depend on the capability and loyalty of a single Russian military body.

The large convoy of armoured vehicles spotted on a train this week is believed to be under the remit of the ‘12th Main Directorate of the Defence Ministry’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UGHj_0iP24raz00
As British veteran Major-General Jonathan Shaw put it this week: ‘Putin has nowhere else to go. So we should expect nukes.' Pictured, Ukrainian forces advancing on Russian positions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZf7S_0iP24raz00
So could Putin really be planning the unthinkable? Or is he just trying to make us believe that he is?

That bland-sounding name masks its devastating power. The shadowy department was founded by Stalin’s fearsome secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria in 1947 and oversees research, production, storage, deployment and dispersal of Russia’s vast nuclear arsenal.

This comprises almost 6,000 warheads — slightly more than America’s 5,400 — protected by the directorate’s own private army, including BPM-97 armoured cars which can withstand mines and machine gun fire.

The 12th Directorate operates out of an anonymous office block in Moscow and has bases across Russia. Its thousands of scientists, engineers, technicians and logistics specialists work to bolster the Kremlin’s tattered claim to be a global superpower.

The Directorate’s world view has changed little since its foundation. Indeed, a former boss has lamented the democratic reforms of the late 1980s as ‘the destruction of the state’.

Secrecy is absolute. Almost nothing is known about Igor Kolesnikov, the Directorate’s chief since 2017 and seemingly a career nuclear-weapons specialist.

Yet like other elements of the Kremlin’s military machine, the 12th Directorate has been plagued by serious accidents. In 2019, five technicians died and others were badly irradiated while salvaging a nuclear-powered missile.

Its main achievement in recent years has been to boost Russia’s ‘tactical’ (short-range) nuclear arsenal — delivered by artillery shells, depth charges and rockets.

Moscow has also built and tested a ground-launched cruise missile: the weapon abolished by the 1987 arms-control deal that ended the Cold War nuclear stand-off in Europe.

There is no denying the horrifying potential of this doomsday arsenal — but, mercifully, I believe we are still some way off the nightmarish scenario of a nuclear exchange between Putin and the West.

For one thing, there is no certainty about what the convoy of vehicles moving through central Russia actually signifies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sC9I3_0iP24raz00
Much may depend on the capability and loyalty of a single Russian military body

Other units operate the same armoured cars. As Russian generals struggle to stem the Ukrainian advance, they are scraping together units from all over the country.

That could easily include the 12th Directorate’s ‘counter-sabotage’ units, not the nuclear weapons themselves.

I have spent much of the past 40 years examining Kremlin decision-making. Though I worry deeply about Putin’s paranoid mindset, we should be clear: The real war — against Nato, at least — is being waged on our collective nerves. And it is only set to worsen.

Russia’s annual ‘Grom’ [Thunder] nuclear exercises routinely take place in the autumn and usually represent a good chance for Putin to showcase his nuclear capabilities. We can expect more of that this year.

Threatening to unleash Armageddon is one thing but, under Russian military doctrine, nuclear weapons may be detonated only in response to a nuclear attack, and in a conventional war only if the country faces an ‘existential’ threat.

Putin’s failures in Ukraine and the thwarting of his grandiose imperial pretensions are certainly humiliating. But nobody is trying to destroy Russia (at least from outside: its collapse from Kremlin misrule is all too possible).

Just as crucially, Putin cannot launch an attack at will: the Russian system has human and other safeguards to restrain a demented or impetuous leader.

There is also doubt over whether Russia’s nuclear weapons would even work. Western and Chinese intelligence have studied the Kremlin’s nuclear command and control minutely — and the possibilities of sabotaging it.

Regardless, any use of nuclear weapons by Putin, however limited and however far away from the battlefield or Nato territory, would bring stunning retribution. Amid worldwide panic and fury, Russia would instantly face North Korean-style isolation.

The retired U.S. General and former CIA chief David Petraeus said last week that a U.S.-led Nato response would ‘take out Russian conventional force that we can see and identify on the battlefield in Ukraine and also in Crimea and every ship in the Black Sea’.

Our cyber-arsenal would be deployed, too. A U.S. president could order computer giants such as Microsoft, Apple and Google to disable almost every electronic device in Russia, bringing the economy to an instant, grinding halt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s82MO_0iP24raz00
Under any rational calculation, then, playing the nuclear card would make things worse for Putin

Under any rational calculation, then, playing the nuclear card would make things worse for Putin.

It is only at the doomsday level — the exchange of strategic nuclear weapons — that Russia is a potential match for the United States. Yet any country that engages in such a contest will itself be a smoking wasteland at its end.

So, although the stakes are high, we must observe Russia’s manoeuvres and mind games with a dose of scepticism — and face down Putin’s maniacal threats.

Comments / 134

Roscoe Charles
4d ago

he's had his own people poisoned and murdered, he's pushing thasounds to go die in a war nobody wants, he's on deaths door mabe he wants to take everyone with him.

Reply(16)
34
Kathy Standridge
3d ago

Putin was crazy enough to blow up Russia's gas pipelines. however I believe that the Star Wars, anti-missile satellites are functional now. this would mean that most of the Russian missiles would be destroyed. there would be a few places in Europe and America that would be targeted and hit. Putin does not have such a safety net, Putin realizes. China is not going to back them in this nuclear threat. I fear that it is far more likely, that with all the untrained men. that are handling these weapons, that instead of a missile launch. there's going to be a horrendous accident, that will be devastating to Russia and a large part of Europe.

Reply(1)
9
Matthew Cobb
3d ago

is anyone else feeling uneasy with an unhinged Putin in control of Russias nuclear weapons and we have a senile in charge of ours?

Reply(4)
15
Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Andrzej Duda
Person
Lavrentiy Beria
Daily Mail

Putin 'wants to take the world with him when he dies' and 'the decision about using tactical nukes has already been made', says political expert behind claims over Vladimir's health

Vladimir Putin wants to take the world with him when he dies, and has already taken the decision to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an 'expert' on his 'failing health' has said. Political scientist Valery Solovey, a former professor at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations [MGIMO], made the...
HEALTH
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Ukraine War Politics#Nuclear War#Kherson#Russian#White House
TheDailyBeast

Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like

Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Former CIA director David Petraeus warns that the US and its allies would DESTROY Russia's troops in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Putin uses nuclear weapons - and radiation could drift into NATO countries

A former CIA director warned that the US and NATO allies would destroy Russian forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. David Petraeus appeared on ABC's 'This Week' Sunday, where he said the nuclear threats by Putin need to be taken seriously, and that the ruler is 'desperate' as the 'battlefield reality he faces is irreversible.'
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

'Putin has nowhere else to go... We should expect nukes': Senior British military commander warns that Russia's leader may lash out if he faces humiliation of defeat in Ukraine

The UK should expect Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons as he faces an inevitable defeat in Ukraine, a senior British military commander has suggested. Retired Major-General Jonathan Shaw said there is not much else the Russian president can do given the failure of his conventional forces. His shock warning...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Steven Seagal calls Putin ‘one of world’s greatest leaders’ in bizarre birthday message for Russian president

Steven Seagal has sent President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday message as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues.The Under Siege film star, who once said Putin was “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader”, shared a video on Instagram, calling it “a very important day”.He reiterated his support of the Russian leader, stating: “Today is President Putin’s birthday. I just think that we are now living in very, very trying times. He is one of the greatest world leaders and one the greatest presidents in the world.”Seagal continued: “And I am really hoping and praying...
CELEBRITIES
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Nuclear War Simulator Shows What War With Russia Would Look Like

A simulation shows how a nuclear war between Russia and NATO could potentially play out in a horrific scenario that would result in the deaths of millions of people around the world within hours. The four-minute audiovisual piece called "Plan A", which was developed by researchers associated with Princeton University's...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

644K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy