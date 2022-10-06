Read full article on original website
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder...
cbs4local.com
NM governor rescinds 4 1800s-era proclamations from former New Mexico governors
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But we can work...
Indigenous People’s Day closures around Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is Indigenous People’s Day. In accordance with the day, Albuquerque city offices will be closed. Some of Monday’s closures included, community centers, libraries, animal shelters and museums. A full list of closures can be found on the city website.
krwg.org
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
rrobserver.com
ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats
Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
Albuquerque teen sets up Halloween display for neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the sun goes down, those who dare to enter, come by the house near Piedra Negra Street and Gutierrez Road. 18-year-old Elias Aragon is the mastermind behind the masterpiece. “I got inspired by my uncle because he actually used to do the same thing at his house, but it was […]
City of Albuquerque opens up facilities to help pilots with wet balloons
"We're used to this weather during Balloon Fiesta; you just kind of plan on it. You've got to come prepared," said Yeret Lopez, a Balloon Fiesta Park visitor.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area
Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 27 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
rrobserver.com
Four local authors win first place
Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
Balloon Fiesta vendors feel impact of weather amid 50th anniversary
The weather has been less than favorable when it comes to the 50th Balloon Fiesta.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Balloon Fiesta honors couple for their 50th wedding anniversary
The couple said 50 years has not always been easy, but their secret to a lifetime of love and many more years to come is an open line of communication.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws
The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
Kearney Hub
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
Linguist: Spanish dialect spoken in New Mexico is fading away
Researchers say the Spanish language spoken by many New Mexicans, their family members and ancestors is starting to disappear.
rrobserver.com
Lawsuits filed in deaths of two MDC inmates
In both cases, they died less than 24 hours after they were booked in — Robert Gentile, Albuquerque attorney. The families of two people who died in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in 2020 have filed lawsuits against Bernalillo County, the jail and medical staff alleging they failed to treat the inmates for withdrawal symptoms.
