ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

NM governor rescinds 4 1800s-era proclamations from former New Mexico governors

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order on rescinding four 1800s-era proclamations from former territorial governors on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. “We can never rewrite history or undo the injustices of the past," said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “But we can work...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Health
rrobserver.com

ABQ-area homebuilders: Demand is strong, but so are market threats

Mackenzie Bishop, co-owner of Abrazo Homes, says this has been the best year for his business when it comes to building homes. The local homebuilder, which has been around since 2010, is on track to build about 150 houses in the Albuquerque metro area. Bishop said the business is also on track to finish about 30 to 40 homes in Santa Fe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
DEMING, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Counterfeit#Fentanyl
rrobserver.com

2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas

As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Four local authors win first place

Four local authors won first-place honors in various categories of the 2022 New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards competition. Two hail from Rio Rancho: Don Bullis (for “No Manure on Main Street”) and Kim Vesely (“50 years of Balloon Magic”). One is from Corrales: Andrew Bourelle (“48 Hours...
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Homeless
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian taken to hospital after Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A pedestrian crash was reported by the Albuquerque police. The police’s Motor Unit responded to the scene. Around 8 p.m., police said their Motor Unit was at a crash scene at Tennessee and Central for an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Drivers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws

The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
LABOR ISSUES
Kearney Hub

US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico

KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
INDUSTRY
rrobserver.com

Lawsuits filed in deaths of two MDC inmates

In both cases, they died less than 24 hours after they were booked in — Robert Gentile, Albuquerque attorney. The families of two people who died in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in 2020 have filed lawsuits against Bernalillo County, the jail and medical staff alleging they failed to treat the inmates for withdrawal symptoms.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy