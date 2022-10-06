Officials to hold public open house, virtual presentation this month on Max Patch's future

Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
WLOS.com
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
WLOS.com
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
WLOS.com
Asheville school board members favor naming playground after murder victim Candace Pickens
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education on Monday night put its support behind naming a planned park after a woman who was killed at the site in 2016. Jones Park Playground off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School was demolished in September 2021 because of safety concerns.
WLOS.com
Celebratory groundbreaking held for Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Ground was broken Saturday, Oct. 8 for a brand new play park in Henderson County -- and this park is special. The Jackson Park Inclusive Playground Project will ensure children of all ability levels can play together. One county official shared with News 13...
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: Portion of Sweeten Creek Road closed off after gas line ruptured
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A portion of Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville has been closed off after a gas line was ruptured and officials anticipate the road won't reopen until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Body found amid rubble of Sunday's major fire in Gatlinburg, firefighters say
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — UPDATE (Monday):. Firefighters discovered a body in the rubble of these fires, our ABC affiliate WATE reported Monday morning. Authorities have not identified the victim or said exactly how they died. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots at the fire scene Monday morning. Depend on...
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
WLOS.com
Asheville bus tour puts a "totally different twist" on historical sightings and more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are city bus tours, and then there is a truly unique bus tour around Asheville. Whether you are visiting or have lived in the Asheville area for years, LaZoom Bus Tours offers a little Asheville flavor for all ages. They are telling real, historical city stories on the tour, but LaZoom mixes in comedy and mischief.
WLOS.com
New restaurant offering up "comfort classics" set to take over space of former Happy Hill
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are new beginnings for the building that was once one of West Asheville's most beloved family-owned restaurants. The old Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue will soon become Regina's. Asheville Chef Elliott Moss, formerly with Buxton Hall BBQ, shared those details from his Instagram...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
WLOS.com
Metallic cat sculpture that spent time at Burning Man finds a forever home in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A cat sculpture created across the country now has a forever home in Western North Carolina. The giant, metallic cat, made a journey to one of our mountain communities, and carries with it, an inspiring message. To say Paige Tashner loves cats is an understatement....
WLOS.com
Henderson County schools to host multiple drive-thru flu shot clinics in October
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Department of Public Health is partnering with Henderson County Public Schools over the next week to provide several opportunities for students, their families -- and the general public -- to easily receive the flu shot at drive-through clinics. The after-school flu...
WLOS.com
Hundreds walk to raise awareness of Alzheimer's, critical money for research advancements
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people came together Saturday, Oct. 8 in Asheville to walk for a cause near and dear to so many families. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's began in Pack Square Park this morning. The annual walk brings the community together to increase awareness...
WLOS.com
Grab your spookiest costume and some sneakers for the annual Wicked Halloween 5K
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Halloween is just around the corner and one weekend event in Asheville is putting on a costumed 5K for a good cause!. The 5th Annual Wicked Halloween 5K & Fun Run, hosted by The Delaney Agency, is set to take off Oct. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with all proceeds benefitting Asheville Humane Society.
WLOS.com
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
WLOS.com
Swannanoa man given $1 million bond after drug arrest in Haywood County
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Swannanoa man faces drug trafficking charges after he was pulled over in Haywood County last month. Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found 1.12 pounds of methamphetamine, 47 grams of Fentanyl and an illegal firearm during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Sept. 28.
Comments / 0