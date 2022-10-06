Read full article on original website
Related
What Is Sean Payton Implying With Comments On Saints’ Taysom Hill?
The window on Sean Payton’s coaching career hasn’t closed just yet, but it sure sounds like the former Saints head coach would like Taysom Hill back on his future team. New Orleans edged out the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 5 shoutout thanks to four total touchdowns from Hill, who practically did everything for the Saints except play defense.
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
Patriots’ Mack Wilson Flagged For Preposterously Soft Roughing-The-Passer Penalty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s increased emphasis on protecting from injuries — particularly concussions — is warranted. Seemingly everyone agrees on that. That said, officials sometimes are a bit too quick to throw the laundry. That was the case during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Patriots’ Defense Made Statement Vs. ‘Disrespectful’ Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Minutes into Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots stopped Jared Goff just short of the first-down marker on a third-and-5 scramble. Lions head coach Dan Campbell opted for an aggressive approach, keeping Detroit’s offense on the field on fourth-and-inches. The ball...
Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate
The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game
With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Steelers? Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada deserve heat with no Kenny Pickett spark
The Steelers are headed to their worst season under Mike Tomlin in his 16 years as coach. Although just finishing below .500 after their 1-4 start will confirm that, they are in real danger of being the NFL's worst team in 2022. Pittsburgh has never had a losing record with...
How Bailey Zappe Earned This Specific Praise From Bill Belichick
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick clearly is impressed with Bailey Zappe. And how could he not be? Zappe, a rookie fourth-round quarterback, followed up last week’s near-win against Aaron Rodgers by completing 17-of-21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Western Kentucky product played with poise and did far more than hand the ball off and complete a series of check-downs.
How Kyler Murray, Cardinals Explained Miscalculation On Final Drive
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the rest of the offense thought quarterback Kyler Murray secured the necessary yards to reset the chains in the final minute, but upon failing to do so in the eyes of officials came to “a point of no return” in what ended as a 20-17 Week 5 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
Lions’ Dan Campbell Downplays Impact Of Patriots’ Matthew Judon
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon made a game-changing play for the Patriots defense in Sunday’s shutout win over the Detroit Lions. Just don’t tell Dan Campbell that. Judon, coming off a sack where he set a new Patriots franchise record, strip-sacked Jared Goff just before halftime, allowing safety Kyle Dugger to scoop the ball up and score to extend New England’s lead to 13-0.
NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft
Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Ex-Patriot Still Hung Up On Tom Brady Benefitting From Bucs-Falcons Call
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was not happy with the controversial roughing the passer penalty benefitting Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday, and he is continuing to show his frustrations. The questionable call on third-and-5 with 3:03 left in the contest, which ultimately served as a game-altering...
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
How Aaron Rodgers Feels About Odell Beckham Jr.-Packers Rumors
Odell Beckham Jr. has hinted at his interest in the Green Bay Packers, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be more than open to having him on board. Beckham, who remains on the open market as he continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered during Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, has been linked to a handful of receiver-needy NFL teams. Beckham pointed to five teams — Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Packers — he was interested in during a Twitter conversation this week with ESPN’s Marcus Spears.
NFL Rumors: Patriots Compare Tyquan Thornton To This Wide Receiver
Sunday was an important day for the New England Patriots on multiple fronts. The Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions proved to be a “get right” game for the Patriots, who halted their losing streak at two with a 29-0 win at Gillette Stadium. New England’s defense was excellent against a previously potent Detroit offense and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe proved he can keep the boat afloat until Mac Jones returns from his ankle injury.
Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Officially OUT for Season
According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will officially undergo surgery on his fractured fibula and is out for the season. The news comes as little surprise after previous reports stated that surgery was the most likely outcome. Penny suffered the injury in the...
Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender
The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0