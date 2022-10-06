Read full article on original website
Boise Police Chief is out; listening sessions, anonymous survey scheduled for the department
The City of Boise is searching for a new full-time police chief after the mayor requested and received the resignation of then-chief Ryan Lee just a few weeks ago. At the time, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said Lee was “struggling from a management perspective.” Making matters worse, too much ill will had spilled into the members of the police department, leading some to think about leaving the department.
Two Boise women help support small businesses
How often do you go online to find something, wishing you could buy it locally, but you can't find it so you end up purchasing from a national retailer instead?. This was the dilemma that two women kept running into, so they decided to do something about it. Cary Fortin...
‘The Persistent Guest’ is more than welcome for Boise Contemporary Theater’s silver anniversary
To kick off its 25th season, Bose Contemporary Theater will showcase a production that has been years in the making. It’s also quite personal. “A big part of this story … It is very much a love letter to Boise and the people here in this town,” said Jodeen Revere, creator and star of The Persistent Guest. “I have been. The way that people came out of the woodwork and stepped in to feed me, take care of me, create, GoFundMe accounts, gift me massages, bring me food, take care of me, drive. I mean, it was that was so huge and that was really beautiful.”
