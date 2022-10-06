To kick off its 25th season, Bose Contemporary Theater will showcase a production that has been years in the making. It’s also quite personal. “A big part of this story … It is very much a love letter to Boise and the people here in this town,” said Jodeen Revere, creator and star of The Persistent Guest. “I have been. The way that people came out of the woodwork and stepped in to feed me, take care of me, create, GoFundMe accounts, gift me massages, bring me food, take care of me, drive. I mean, it was that was so huge and that was really beautiful.”

BOISE, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO