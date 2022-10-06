Read full article on original website
What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down
(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
Commitment 2022: Closer look at key races in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
Editorial: Debate exchange on drugs shows Budd's more about rhetoric than solutions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What North Carolinians want and need in a U.S. senator is someone who recognizes and understands the needs of the state and its people and will advocate for them in the halls of Congress. If there’s one thing that came clear...
Gas prices on the rise in North Carolina
Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday, October 10, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
NC State ends partnership with defunct solar panel company now subject of state investigations
CLAYTON, N.C. — North Carolina State University is working to terminate a sponsorship contract with solar panel installer Pink Energy, a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. The company abruptly went out of business two weeks ago after a 5 On Your Side report about customers upset with Pink Energy because their home solar panels weren’t working. That followed hundreds of layoffs earlier in the year. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina on Friday.
North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley Stands Firm In Her Principles At Senate Debate
With Beasley, there is no scapegoating or boogeyman, only affirmative statements of what she will do to support the best interest and well-being of North Carolinians. The post North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley Stands Firm In Her Principles At Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina
LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession after Biden pardons: 'End this stigma'
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his attorney general are urging the Republican-controlled state legislature to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
Harris Jewelry lawsuit update: Website created for North Carolina victims to file for refund
The more than 6,000 servicemembers in North Carolina who fell victim to a national jewelry scheme can now get a refund.
Planned Parenthood Pours $5M Into Vital North Carolina Races
Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway, Planned...
How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe
RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of South Carolina residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of South Carolina residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
NC teachers would prove they are effective educators under proposed licensure program
North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.
Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
Safety first: Dept. of Labor begins inspections for 96 NC State Fair rides
Ride inspections were underway Tuesday two days before the North Carolina State Fair opens to the public. The N.C. Department of Labor has the tall task of inspecting 96 rides before opening day on Thursday. Many rides were already set up Tuesday, but others still needed to be assembled. Some...
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
