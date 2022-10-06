ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 5

FOX8 News

What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down

(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
ELECTIONS
WXII 12

Commitment 2022: Closer look at key races in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
POLITICS
thecoastlandtimes.com

Gas prices on the rise in North Carolina

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon on Monday, October 10, 2022, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
State
North Carolina State
jocoreport.com

Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
AGRICULTURE
WRAL News

NC State ends partnership with defunct solar panel company now subject of state investigations

CLAYTON, N.C. — North Carolina State University is working to terminate a sponsorship contract with solar panel installer Pink Energy, a spokesperson told 5 On Your Side. The company abruptly went out of business two weeks ago after a 5 On Your Side report about customers upset with Pink Energy because their home solar panels weren’t working. That followed hundreds of layoffs earlier in the year. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in North Carolina on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
102.5 The Bone

Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit for being made in North Carolina

LOS ANGELES — A class action lawsuit filed in California argues the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce has been illegally marketing its product. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court, was filed on behalf of Phillip White, whose lawyers allege had purchased the hot sauce because he believed it was made in Texas, due to its name. In the lawsuit, attorneys argue that White wouldn’t have purchased the sauce had he known it is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Today reported.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Chris Cooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Budd
chapelboro.com

Planned Parenthood Pours $5M Into Vital North Carolina Races

Planned Parenthood’s political arm announced a $5 million investment Thursday in North Carolina’s battleground races as Democrats fight to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points in the Southeast. Just 32 days from Election Day, with absentee voting now underway, Planned...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WRAL News

How crews on the ground are keeping the NC State Fair safe

RALEIGH, N.C. — We are just days away from the 2022 North Carolina State Fair and its hundreds of thousands of visitors. As preparations are underway, officers have a plan to keep registered sex offenders away. Under state law, offenders are not allowed to attend state fairs. State Fair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Linus Business#Business Economics#North Carolinians#Opinion Polls#Gas Prices#Wral News Poll#Raleigh
WRAL News

NC teachers would prove they are effective educators under proposed licensure program

North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to prove they are effective teachers to receive a full license and to renew the license, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will hear arguments over a California animal cruelty law that could raise the cost of bacon and other pork products nationwide. The case’s outcome is important to the nation’s $26-billion-a-year pork industry, but the outcome could also limit states’ ability to pass laws with impact outside their borders, from laws aimed at combating climate change to others intended to regulate prescription drug prices.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXII 12

North Carolina voter guide for Election Day 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will head to the polls on Election Day on Nov. 8 for the statewide general election. Information provided below by the North Carolina State Board of Elections. ABOUT ELECTION. This election is also known as the midterm as it is held two years (midway) into...
ELECTIONS
FOX8 News

North Carolina elections board toughens rules for voting and watching

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Charlie Collicutt, the longtime elections director in Guilford County, said he’s doing his third election this year – after the primary in May and the Greensboro city election in July – and there have been “no surprises yet.” But apparently state elections officials are expecting ‘surprises.” On Friday the North Carolina […]
ELECTIONS
coastalreview.org

North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16

North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

