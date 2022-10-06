This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO