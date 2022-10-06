ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Fox 19

Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified. Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released several 911 calls that were made before Saturday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. Hamilton police say officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. for an altercation. Before they got to the...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

One person fatally wounded in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say. Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m. Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault. When officers and medics arrived on scene, they...
HAMILTON, OH
PublicSource

Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose

This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox 19

Boy, 8, critically hurt crossing street in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the latest pedestrian-involved crash in Cincinnati, an 8-year-old boy was struck and critically hurt by a vehicle late Sunday, police say. It happened around 2 p.m. in Bond Hill, in the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue - just one day before police launched a city-wide traffic safety enforcement “blitz.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

City of Cincinnati expands emergency alert system

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new emergency alert system is being used to notify Cincinnati residents if there is an active threat. The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is shut down...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Sheriff identifies pedestrian fatally struck in Dearborn County

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday has been identified, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says a 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm. Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m. Glenway is...
CINCINNATI, OH

