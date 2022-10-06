ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

police1.com

Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
fox35orlando.com

Florida deputy stabbed in the head by 14-year-old in Punta Gorda, sheriff says

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Babcock Ranch community, where the deputy was patrolling the area to enforce the county's curfew put in place after Hurricane Ian.
wmot.org

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
click orlando

Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
