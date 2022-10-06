HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.

