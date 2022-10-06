Read full article on original website
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
Vandalism at Florida beach possibly related to TikTok trend, deputies say
Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.
2 accused of burglarizing Florida Habitat for Humanity site, ‘repeatedly’ kicking K-9
A man and a teenager have been accused of burglarizing a Habitat for Humanity home in southwest Florida.
police1.com
Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
Texas Roofing Contractor Arrested In Florida Without State License
A Texas roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in without a Florida license to operate in the state. At approximately 1:30 pm on Friday, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputy stabbed in the head by 14-year-old in Punta Gorda, sheriff says
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Charlotte County deputy is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the Babcock Ranch community, where the deputy was patrolling the area to enforce the county's curfew put in place after Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Florida high school student accused of body slamming police officer during fight
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A St. Cloud High School student was arrested on Thursday for allegedly picking up a police officer and slamming him to the ground during a fight, police said. According to the St. Cloud Police Department, an officer was separating two students from fighting each other, when...
Two Illegal Migrants Arrested In Florida Stealing From ‘Habitat For Humanity’ New Construction Home
Two illegal immigrants have been arrested after being caught stealing from a ‘Habitat For Humanity’ new home that was under construction. This comes during recovery from Hurricane Ian. On Wednesday night, a Charlotte County resident called 911 regarding male subjects that were stealing equipment from
flkeysnews.com
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
wmot.org
Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach
(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
click orlando
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
WSVN-TV
Ian changes SW Florida family’s delivery plans; mom gives birth to baby girl at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family from the west coast of Florida has quite the baby delivery story to tell after Hurricane Ian threw a wrench into their plans. Harper Rose Lindsey is just a few days old. Her parents, Laura and Jason Lindsey, said her birth came at the end of a bumpy road.
wqcs.org
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
