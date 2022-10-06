Read full article on original website
Ash Grove volleyballers claim Senior Night win
The Lady Pirates hosted Pierce City on Thursday, Sept. 29, and was able to pull out the five-set win, 25-12, 18-25, 24-23, 29-31 and 15-5. Ash Grove hosted Marionville on Tuesday, Sept. 27, but lost in five sets, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25 and 13-15. The Lady Pirates opened the week...
Republic pair wins Central Ozark Conference tennis doubles title
Seniors Taylor Massey and Izzy Wells teamed up to win the doubles tennis championship at the Central Ozark Conference tournament in Springfield. Massey and Wells came from behind in both their final two matches. They fell behind 3-0 in the semifinal and clawed back to win in a tiebreaker. In the championship match, the deficit was even bigger. They were behind 7-2 before putting things together and earning the COC title.
