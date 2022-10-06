Read full article on original website
SNAP Benefits Expanded
Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
CT aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
About 44,000 more people in Connecticut could qualify for the state's food assistance program after officials adjusted income requirements.
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
When does Connecticut change the clocks back?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Coelho Endorsed By The Connecticut F.O.P. For 24th State Senate Race
Politics have been at the forefront for the past few years and it is more important than ever to be educated before you go and vote. Part of the voter education process may be the 'endorsements' that happen, from who they come from and who they go to are important.
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
Close race for U.S. House seat in Connecticut's 5th district
HARTFORD, Conn. — One of the closest races in Connecticut is U.S. House representative for the 5th Congressional District. The 5th District has seen both Democrat and Republican representatives in the past. The seat previously held by now U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, saw Republican Nancy Johnson representing the district at first.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Waterbury, Manchester, Rockville hospitals in agreement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) announced it had signed an agreement to acquire three hospitals across the state and two other medical services in Connecticut. Yale made the announcement Thursday morning, saying they have signed an agreement to acquire Connecticut Health Systems from...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown teacher helping hurricane recovery efforts in Florida
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Middletown teacher David Cruickshank arrived in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian passed through, leaving homes and structures damaged or gone. He's a part of the National Disaster Medical System, a federal partnership with the Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Defense, and Veterans Affairs.
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
Rarely a landslide: CT governor’s races turn on turnout
More often than not over the past three decades, gubernatorial races are won in CT by just a few points, often with less than 50% of the vote.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Heat this winter to cost some families thousands more, more state funding for low income families available
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Winter is almost here and the cost of heating is expected to break the bank more than in years past. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said the average cost to heat a home this winter will rise about 17 percent since last year. Luckily,...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in
Man accused of planting bomb in bathroom at Connecticut drive-in Troopers found the package behind a toilet, believed it to be active and rendered it safe. (NCD)
FOX61 Student News reference guide
HARTFORD, Conn. — Uploading stories / text. Web copy should be written in AP Style and contain quotes, attribution for speakers. “The recall covers 20,000 lbs. of meat,” said Jim Smith, inspector for the Department of Agriculture. Use full names, Susan Jones not Mrs. Jones. Web copy...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
