Raleigh News & Observer

Joyce Waddell, candidate for NC Senate District 40

Campaign website: https://facebook.com/joyce.d.waddell. Education: Master’s — A&T State University, Appalachian State University, UNC-Charlotte; PhD — University of NC Greensboro. Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Please list highlights of your civic involvement: National Council of Negro Women, Democratic Women, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Friendship Missionary...
ELECTIONS
