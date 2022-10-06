ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles shows out at Coldwater Lions Invite; three other schools compete as well

COLDWATER — Four local schools competed at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Oct. 8. Over 25 schools ran at the invitational as the season is slowly coming to a close. Versailles finished ninth as a team for the high school boys. Jace Watren finished 37th with a time of 17:41.29. Drew Meyer finished close behind at 39th with a time of 17:46.86.
COLDWATER, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
VERSAILLES, OH
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
TIPP CITY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lima man arrested for fighting

A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
LIMA, OH
Daily Advocate

Celebrate You Saturday is Oct. 15

GREENVILLE — I Am Well Foundation is pleased to host I Am Well Darke County’s first. Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blue Lantern Tea located at 106 N. Broadway, Greenville. The community is invited to attend and experience a...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
WILMINGTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Adolph’s building demolished

NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS

(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
EATON, OH

