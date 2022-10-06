Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Versailles shows out at Coldwater Lions Invite; three other schools compete as well
COLDWATER — Four local schools competed at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Oct. 8. Over 25 schools ran at the invitational as the season is slowly coming to a close. Versailles finished ninth as a team for the high school boys. Jace Watren finished 37th with a time of 17:41.29. Drew Meyer finished close behind at 39th with a time of 17:46.86.
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
WLWT 5
Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival
HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
WTOL-TV
Big Board Friday Week 8 Celina vs. Defiance
Defiance just couldn't get it going. They fall 15-7.
miamivalleytoday.com
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting
A Lima man has been arrested for fighting and providing a fake ID. On Saturday at 2:50 a.m., a Bowling Green police officer observed a food truck employee yelling at a male wearing a red shirt in the 300 block of East Wooster Street. The male then started walking eastbound...
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Daily Advocate
Celebrate You Saturday is Oct. 15
GREENVILLE — I Am Well Foundation is pleased to host I Am Well Darke County’s first. Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blue Lantern Tea located at 106 N. Broadway, Greenville. The community is invited to attend and experience a...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
wnewsj.com
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
1017thepoint.com
CLOSE CALL FOR EATON STUDENTS ON SCHOOL BUS
(Eaton, OH) -- Students riding on an Eaton Community Schools bus last week had a close call after a window was shattered by an unknown projectile while several students were onboard. The incident happened last Tuesday on US 127 north of Eaton just before 4 pm and initially it was thought that the window was hit by a stray bullet.
