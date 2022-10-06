ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus

COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

3MA joins doctors to assist patients with medical marijuana program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Medical Marijuana advocacy organization is teaming up with a group of doctors to help patients navigate Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, or 3MA, is hosting a free educational program this Thursday, October 13th, at the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo. That’s the former BancorpSouth Conference Center.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point

Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Food pantries look forward to the holiday seasons for extra food

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Food Insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and food pantries are doing their best to fill the gap. But lately, they’ve been finding that the need is greater than their resources. Every day in North Mississippi there are adults and children who...
COLUMBUS, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Education
wcbi.com

Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
TUPELO, MS
WAPT

Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS
WJTV 12

Tim Tebow challenges MSU students to find their calling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tim Tebow spoke to Mississippi State University (MSU) students about finding their calling during a stop at Lee Hall’s Historic Bettersworth Auditorium on Friday, October 7. Tebow was in Starkville as part of his co-hosting duties for the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation,” which will air […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation

Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Starkville fire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Weekend Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Picture-perfect conditions through Sunday!. SATURDAY: Get outside and enjoy the cool, dry air with ample warming from the sunshine! Daytime highs will peak in the low 70s with northerly winds allowing for a breeze. Couldn’t ask for better weather!. SUNDAY: Another beautiful fall day...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

A Front Brings Rain & Storm Chances Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of fair weather before a front brings us long-awaited rain chances. TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly! Low near 46°. Calm winds. If you have plans, grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out the door!. TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant. Mostly sunny...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

