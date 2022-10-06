Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
YMCA provides safe place for teens and youth in Columbus
COLUMBUS Miss. (WCBI) – Just look for the yellow sign. It’s the message the YMCA and other places in the Golden Triangle want kids and teenagers to see when they need someone to talk to. These Safe Place signs are a beacon of hope. The YMCA and other...
wcbi.com
3MA joins doctors to assist patients with medical marijuana program
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Medical Marijuana advocacy organization is teaming up with a group of doctors to help patients navigate Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana program. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, or 3MA, is hosting a free educational program this Thursday, October 13th, at the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo. That’s the former BancorpSouth Conference Center.
Commercial Dispatch
Christmas parade plans set for Columbus, Starkville, West Point
Columbus, Starkville and West Point are gearing up for the holiday season after announcing the dates for the cities’ annual Christmas Parades. Columbus will hold its parade on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas Around the World,” and the Grand Marshal...
wcbi.com
Food pantries look forward to the holiday seasons for extra food
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Food Insecurity is a growing issue in the area, and food pantries are doing their best to fill the gap. But lately, they’ve been finding that the need is greater than their resources. Every day in North Mississippi there are adults and children who...
wcbi.com
Stennis Lock and Dam will undergo repairs tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Officials advise you to avoid the Stennis Lock and Dam tomorrow if you’re in Columbus. Construction is taking place throughout the day related to last year’s flooding. Construction equipment will be flowing in and out of the area. The Columbus East Bank Day...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
wtva.com
Mental health counselor reacts to daycare video
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The video of a daycare worker using a mask to scare toddlers is disturbing. WTVA reporter Sami Roebuck spoke with counselor Trey Hill to learn about the potential for lasting mental effects. Hill is a therapist at The Wellness and Counseling Center of Tupelo. Watch the...
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Tim Tebow challenges MSU students to find their calling
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Tim Tebow spoke to Mississippi State University (MSU) students about finding their calling during a stop at Lee Hall’s Historic Bettersworth Auditorium on Friday, October 7. Tebow was in Starkville as part of his co-hosting duties for the SEC Network’s “SEC Nation,” which will air […]
JSU’s Sanders, MSU’s Rogers in Heisman Conversation
Midway through the 2022 college football season, two local student-athletes’ names have emerged in Heisman conversations. The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to the best college football student-athlete. Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Mississippi State quarterback and Brandon graduate Will Rogers discuss hearing their names talked about as possible recipients of the honor.
wcbi.com
Chickasaw County issues burn ban, warns of dry weather
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – With the extremely dry weather, we are having another county has issued a burn ban. Chickasaw County was added to the list over the weekend. With other counties across Mississippi in a burn ban, Chickasaw County officials felt they needed to be added. Chickasaw County Fire Coordinator Johnathan Blankenship is advising residents to not burn because fires can quickly escalate.
wtva.com
No injuries in Starkville fire
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a Sunday evening fire in Starkville. According to the Starkville Fire Department, the fire happened at a mobile home on Henderson Road. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation.
Mississippi Day Care Worker Fired For Scaring Kids In Halloween Mask
One video depicts a worker wearing a “Scream” mask and shouting “clean up” while chasing a child around a classroom.
wtva.com
West Point PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Mario Ward was last seen on October 7 at Residence Inn in Louisiana, according to the West Point Police Department. He drives a gray 2015 Ford F-150 truck with a Mississippi tag...
wcbi.com
Weekend Forecast
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Picture-perfect conditions through Sunday!. SATURDAY: Get outside and enjoy the cool, dry air with ample warming from the sunshine! Daytime highs will peak in the low 70s with northerly winds allowing for a breeze. Couldn’t ask for better weather!. SUNDAY: Another beautiful fall day...
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wcbi.com
MSU’s Rogers named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
Mississippi State QB Will Rogers was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Mike Leach knew he’d be this good all along. WATCH:
WLBT
Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
wcbi.com
A Front Brings Rain & Storm Chances Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One more day of fair weather before a front brings us long-awaited rain chances. TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly! Low near 46°. Calm winds. If you have plans, grab a jacket or hoodie before heading out the door!. TUESDAY: Warm and pleasant. Mostly sunny...
wcbi.com
One person dies after early morning crash in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a fatal Lowndes County accident continues. Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Steens Vernon Road early Sunday morning for the crash. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it appears the driver left the road, struck a mailbox, and crashed into multiple...
