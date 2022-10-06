Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Council ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Problems Within Planning Department, Albornoz Says
Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said the council is “aggressively investigating” recent issues surrounding the Planning Department. Last week, the council disciplined Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson for having a full bar in his Wheaton office and drinking with officials. A couple of days later, WJLA reported that Anderson was accused, via confidential email, of inappropriate workplace behavior. Anderson says the claims are false.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 11, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Oct. 11, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. See the full agenda here. 2. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: The Montgomery County Council will hold its ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and Council President Gabe Albornoz at 11:30 a.m.
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
Probe of deputy mayor continues amid concerns from Bowser
Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday her deputy mayor is under investigation for his role in an assault case and about his actual residency but admitted she has "some concerns" about his behavior.
mymcmedia.org
Anderson Accepts Responsibility, Punishment for Bar, Drinking in County Office
Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board · Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, acknowledged that he had a liquor cabinet in his county office and that he did drink, and shared drinks with colleagues. He was docked four weeks’ pay by the Montgomery County Council for...
Maryland Democratic governor candidate settles $21K water bill
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore recently settled a $21,200 water bill, a balance at his Baltimore home that was outstanding for 18 months before it was paid. “The Moores have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution while they review the accuracy of the charges,” Brian...
mymcmedia.org
Indigenous Peoples Day Reflects Resiliency of Piscataway Nation
Montgomery County celebrates the second annual observation of Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of the month, Oct. 10. Bridget Newton, the Mayor of Rockville, released a proclamation on Oct. 4, recognizing the day to celebrate indigenous heritage and resiliency amid the destruction of native communities during colonization. “Indigenous Americans experienced conquest, enslavement, displacement and disease, which decimated the population,” it stated.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off
BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson for the Democratic nominee for governor, issued a statement which said, "The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution...
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
The Nation's Capital has some of the most iconic landmarks and institutions in the United States. But Washington, D.C. also has its share of problems, including some dangerous neighborhoods.
mymcmedia.org
Maryland to Hold Annual STEM Festival
The 8th annual Maryland STEM Festival will be held from Oct. 14 until Nov. 13. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The mission of the Festival is to encourage all students regardless of background and experience to take a greater interest in STEM with the hope they will pursue a STEM related career,” according to the Festival webpage.
Washington Examiner
Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
Washington City Paper
D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way
It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
mymcmedia.org
Career Fair Provides Job Opportunities in County’s Public Safety Department
The Montgomery County Office of Human Resources will hold a two-session Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Gaithersburg in an effort to fill over 100 open positions in the public safety department. The career fair, for job seekers aged 18 and older, will be located at the...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again
In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
hillrag.com
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band
This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
