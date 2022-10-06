ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Council ‘Aggressively Investigating’ Problems Within Planning Department, Albornoz Says

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz said the council is “aggressively investigating” recent issues surrounding the Planning Department. Last week, the council disciplined Planning Board Chair Casey Anderson for having a full bar in his Wheaton office and drinking with officials. A couple of days later, WJLA reported that Anderson was accused, via confidential email, of inappropriate workplace behavior. Anderson says the claims are false.
5 Things to Know Today, Oct 11, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 11, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1.Montgomery County Council: Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. See the full agenda here. 2. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration: The Montgomery County Council will hold its ninth annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration hosted by Councilmember Nancy Navarro and Council President Gabe Albornoz at 11:30 a.m.
Indigenous Peoples Day Reflects Resiliency of Piscataway Nation

Montgomery County celebrates the second annual observation of Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of the month, Oct. 10. Bridget Newton, the Mayor of Rockville, released a proclamation on Oct. 4, recognizing the day to celebrate indigenous heritage and resiliency amid the destruction of native communities during colonization. “Indigenous Americans experienced conquest, enslavement, displacement and disease, which decimated the population,” it stated.
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
Mayor Bowser 'concerned' over DC's deputy mayor

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has “some concerns” about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest on the controversy surrounding the prominent D.C. official.
Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore's campaign says outstanding $21,000 water bill paid off

BALTIMORE - The Wes Moore campaign said the candidate paid a $21,000 water bill after a report that the last water payment for his Baltimore home was more than a year and a half ago.City records shows that the water bill at Moore's Baltimore home was $21,200.26 and the last payment of $2,000 was on March 31, 2021.The Baltimore Brew was first to report this story and within hours of the article, Brian Jones, the spokesperson for the Democratic nominee for governor, issued a statement which said, "The Moore's have paid the current balance out of an abundance of caution...
Maryland to Hold Annual STEM Festival

The 8th annual Maryland STEM Festival will be held from Oct. 14 until Nov. 13. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “The mission of the Festival is to encourage all students regardless of background and experience to take a greater interest in STEM with the hope they will pursue a STEM related career,” according to the Festival webpage.
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way

It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
Maryland Developers Are Trying to Desecrate a Black Cemetery—Again

In Bethesda, Maryland—one of America’s most affluent communities—some of its residents live atop and park their cars on a Black American cemetery that has existed for more than a century.For decades, the white residents of the area were largely unaware of the cemetery. Yet despite its existence being known today, the city government seems to prefer the truth to remain buried so that it can sell the land, including the remains of Black Americans, to developers for more than $50 million.A cemetery that was more than a cemeteryIn 1911, the descendants of formerly enslaved Marylanders built Moses Macedonia African Cemetery,...
Donations Roll in For Eastern High’s Marching Band

This weekend alone, more than 540 contributions totalling more than $40,000 were donated to the Capitol Hill Community Foundation (CHCF), earmarked for Eastern High School’s Blue and White Marching Machine, the school’s noted and popular band. It happened as Homecoming was celebrated at Eastern High School (1700 East...
