Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
lipscomb.edu

Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame

National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Walter Roland Bullerwell

Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Gordon Shimasaki

Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jean S. Waller

A Celebration of Life service for Jean Smith Waller, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, William Waller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

LaVerne Alice Mallory

Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Austin Peay
clarksvillenow.com

Robert ‘Bob’ Edward Batson

Robert Edward Batson, age 87, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Spring Meadows. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, and again from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Candy Lamirande

Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

William ‘Bill’ Harris

A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
CUNNINGHAM, TN
#Apsu#Baseball Field#Echo Power Engineering
clarksvillenow.com

News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Hiking through Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

County welcomes new state representative

Benton County’s newest representative visited with constituents recently for an introductory meet and greet. Jay Reedy, Tennessee District 74 Representative, is the sole candidate for the House seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Reedy served Houston and Humphreys counties and a portion of Montgomery County in Tennessee District...
BENTON COUNTY, TN

