Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay honors longtime university supporter Evans Harvill in renaming of quad
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University is honoring F. Evans Harvill by naming a big piece of the campus in his honor. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees voted in June to name the lawn the F. Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle, or Harvill Quad, in honor of the late Harvill, a 1944 and 1947 graduate of Austin Peay.
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
lipscomb.edu
Flatt to be inducted into the TICUA Hall of Fame
National Healthcare Corporation (NHC) CEO and former Lipscomb University President Stephen F. Flatt has been named a member of the Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association (TICUA) third class of Hall of Fame inductees. Flatt is one of 24 alumni selected by TICUA and its member institutions as part of the 2022 class for their contributions to the community in a variety of disciplines.
clarksvillenow.com
Walter Roland Bullerwell
Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Gordon Shimasaki
Gordon Douglas Shimasaki, 63, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service Friday at the Funeral Home.
clarksvillenow.com
Jean S. Waller
A Celebration of Life service for Jean Smith Waller, age 95, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, William Waller. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
clarksvillenow.com
LaVerne Alice Mallory
Laverne Alice Battle Mallory, age 89, of Clarksville, departed this life Tuesday, October 4, 2022, with her husband and sister-in-law, Tammy, by her side. She was born January 9, 1933, to the late Arthur and Pinkie Battle in Orlando, FL. LaVerne received her education in New Britian, CT. and worked...
clarksvillenow.com
Who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022? You choose: Manna Cafe or Humane Society
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Monday is the deadline for readers to decide who is Clarksville’s Best Charity Organization for 2022: Manna Cafe Ministries or the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. Online voting has finished, and these two finalists are in an online challenge to see who can...
RELATED PEOPLE
clarksvillenow.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Edward Batson
Robert Edward Batson, age 87, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Spring Meadows. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, and again from 9 a.m. until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
TSU's 2022 homecoming parade is one of the biggest in its history
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
clarksvillenow.com
Candy Lamirande
Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
clarksvillenow.com
William ‘Bill’ Harris
A graveside service for William “Bill” Stanley Harris, Jr., age 67, of Cunningham, TN, will be Monday, October 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Harvey Cemetery in Cunningham. Bro. David Mackens will officiate. Bill was born on October 4, 1955, in Montgomery County. He passed away on October...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
News in Clarksville: Rossview volleyball coach, Tiny Town Road wrecks, apartments planned and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints: Players and parents complained about the coach retaliating against players and making comments that belittled student athletes. READ MORE. 47-year-old man...
wpln.org
Hiking through Middle Tennessee
Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
What’s behind pink neon lights downtown? Meet the owner of Higher Level Plaza | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Have you seen the pink neon light at the corner of Franklin and Second Street downtown? Maybe you’ve stopped to peek in the window or scan the QR code. We sat down with Clarksville native and celebrity stylist Ava Freeman to learn about her newest project, Higher Level Plaza on Franklin.
44th Tennessee Fall Craft Fair returns to Nashville
The Tennessee Fall Craft Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Take a look at the new arena Clarksville leaders hope will draw people downtown
If you've driven around downtown Clarksville, it's hard to miss. But Danny Butler hopes it's the inside of F&M Bank Arena that will provide all the must-see moments.
thecamdenchronicle.com
County welcomes new state representative
Benton County’s newest representative visited with constituents recently for an introductory meet and greet. Jay Reedy, Tennessee District 74 Representative, is the sole candidate for the House seat in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Reedy served Houston and Humphreys counties and a portion of Montgomery County in Tennessee District...
Comments / 0