Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies fatal crash victim

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday, Oct. 5 identified the 37-year-old Marshall man who died Oct. 2 in a single vehicle accident in the Town of Sun Prairie.

Dervin Hidalgo Davila died from injuries sustained in the crash; the crash investigation remains ongoing.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office previously stated Hidalgo Davila’s vehicle was heading north on Prospector Lane around 9:30 p.m. He was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crossed State Hwy. 19 and went onto the property where the barn stood.

Hidalgo Davila, the sole vehicle occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Wisconsin DOJ announces October 29 Drug Take Back Day

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) recently announced that on Oct. 29, it will coordinate a Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative throughout Wisconsin.

The Prescription Drug Take Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused prescription medications in homes create a public health and safety concern, because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Removing potentially dangerous pharmaceutical substances from our state’s medicine cabinets helps to prevent them from going into our water supply. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes around the world.

The Sun Prairie Police Department has a 24-hour Med Drop Box located in the Main Street foyer between City Hall and the Sun Prairie Police Department’s East Precinct at 300 E. Main St. The Med Drop box is available for the safe disposal of all types of legal drugs.

Watch for more information as the event approaches for more details about the Oct. 29 Drug Take Back Day.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes