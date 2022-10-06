Seniors Taylor Massey and Izzy Wells teamed up to win the doubles tennis championship at the Central Ozark Conference tournament in Springfield. Massey and Wells came from behind in both their final two matches. They fell behind 3-0 in the semifinal and clawed back to win in a tiebreaker. In the championship match, the deficit was even bigger. They were behind 7-2 before putting things together and earning the COC title.

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO