Las Vegas, NV

2 killed, 6 injured after stabbing near Las Vegas casino; suspect arrested

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS — Two people were killed and six others were injured after a stabbing outside a Las Vegas casino on Thursday, authorities said.

Police were called near the Wynn Las Vegas casino on the Las Vegas Strip at about 11:41 a.m. PDT, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police arrived and found multiple victims, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Update 9:38 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Police said a suspect was arrested after the attack, KLAS-TV reported. The man, whose identity has not been released, used a large kitchen knife during the attack, according to the television station.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said, according to The Associated Press.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at a news conference that the names of the two people killed were being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

“Locals and tourists are the victims of this crime,” Lombardo told reporters.

Update 7:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Police in Las Vegas confirmed that two people died and six others were wounded as a result of a mass stabbing near the Wynn Las Vegas casino.

During a news conference Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said the scene outside the casino is currently “under control” and “appears safe, as of now.” Some roads will remain closed while police try to recover some evidence, Koren told reporters.

The victims appeared to be a combination of tourists and locals, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“The initial stabbing occurs on the sidewalk area (and) appears unprovoked,” Las Vegas Metro Police Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said during the news conference. “There is no altercation beforehand.”

Original report: Police said a suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian Las Vegas casino, KNTV reported. Police said the man had a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves,” according to the television station.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, the Review-Journal reported. The extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

Several roads were closed while police investigated the incident, KVUU-TV reported.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Public Safety
