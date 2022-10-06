Read full article on original website
Versailles shows out at Coldwater Lions Invite; three other schools compete as well
COLDWATER — Four local schools competed at the Coldwater Lions Invitational on Oct. 8. Over 25 schools ran at the invitational as the season is slowly coming to a close. Versailles finished ninth as a team for the high school boys. Jace Watren finished 37th with a time of 17:41.29. Drew Meyer finished close behind at 39th with a time of 17:46.86.
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Stagelight Players to present Macbeth
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will present William Shakespeare’s Macbeth directed by Matt Beisner. Performances will be held Oct. 21-30 in the Robinson Theater at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. Macbeth, widely considered to be one of Shakespeare’s greatest works, tells the story of a...
Celebrate You Saturday is Oct. 15
GREENVILLE — I Am Well Foundation is pleased to host I Am Well Darke County’s first. Celebrate You Saturday on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Blue Lantern Tea located at 106 N. Broadway, Greenville. The community is invited to attend and experience a...
Blood drive planned in North Star
NORTH STAR — Make a commitment to helping cancer patients and honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating at the North Star American Legion Auxiliary community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the North Star Community Center, 125 E. Star Road, Rossburg. Everyone...
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
EverHeart announces Compassion Coordinator
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is proud to announce their newest “team member” Everett Beary who will serve as the agency’s Compassion Coordinator. Everett will be helping the team at EverHeart Hospice fulfill their mission of honoring life with trusted care. Everett is originally from Teddy, Ky....
Vance, DeWine and Davidson at GOP event
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party will host its annual GOP Hog Roast on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Coliseum. The event starts at 3:30 p.m. and is free to the public. This annual tradition is an important forecast for the November elections....
Can’t do it without help
Fifty years ago, then Probate Judge the Honorable Edward Williams created the Darke County Park District in 1972. The first parcel of land gifted by Frances Carpenter was Coppess Nature Sanctuary, a 32-acre woodland that was the catalyst for the Darke County Parks creation. Today more than 15 parks and over 1000 acres make up the Park District. Plans for limited growth are still being made which is why Bears Mill was accepted as the most recent park in April of 2021. It is important for our future generations and our stewards of tomorrow to learn about the local history. This Park District is charged with preservation and conservation for the county. Its mission statement reads: The Mission of Darke County Park District is to acquire and preserve land areas possessing special natural and historical features and to manage and maintain these resources for the benefit of its residents through appropriate education and passive recreational programs and activities. This mission statement has been in place for over 50 years and still guides the three-person Park Board of Commissioners who volunteer at the request of the current Probate Judge of the County, the Honorable Jason Aslinger.
Fields appears on murder charges
GREENVILLE — William L. Fields appeared on murder charges. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Fields, 58, of Greenville, was charged of murder, an unclassified felony. He allegedly shot William R. Duncan, 62, at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County on Oct. 6. Duncan had been found outside near...
