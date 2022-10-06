Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge
A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.
villages-news.com
Wildwood police chase down fleeing suspect wanted on child support warrants
Wildwood police chased down a fleeing suspect who was wanted on a pair of warrants charging him with failure to pay child support. Brian Keith Pennington, 36, of Wildwood, on Sunday night was driving a black Nissan on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Pennington pulled over for the traffic stop, but fled on foot.
click orlando
42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
villages-news.com
Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart
A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
click orlando
Man accused of handcuffing, robbing couple in their home, Volusia deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Kissimmee man was arrested Monday after being accused of falsely imprisoning two people in their own home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 23, a man — later identified as Carmelo Cruz, 44, of Kissimmee — stopped near a home...
villages-news.com
Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages
A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon accused of threatening victims with gun, firing shot inside home
A 37-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening two victims with a handgun and firing a shot inside a local residence. On Friday, October 7, an MCSO deputy responded to the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 41...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
villages-news.com
Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
click orlando
Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical
A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
wbtw.com
1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
villages-news.com
Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case
A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after suspicious activity at Circle K on Historic Side of The Villages
A man and a woman were arrested after a law enforcement officer spotted what appeared to be suspicious activity at the Circle K gas station/convenience store on the Historic Side of The Villages. The officer was watching this past Tuesday night as 44-year-old Jason Mehlech Hering of Summerfield parked at...
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
villages-news.com
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
hernandosun.com
Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps
A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
villages-news.com
Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County
A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
