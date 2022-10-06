ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 37

250R ATC GUY
4d ago

Wow you better set off the bug bombs in that cruiser, and quarantine the poor sherrif who took him in.

Reply(1)
3
Related
villages-news.com

Maryland woman who had attended wedding arrested on DUI charge

A Maryland woman who had attended a wedding was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Rose Marie Dunlap, 62, of Hagerstown, Md. was driving a Hyundai when she was involved in the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 306 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Dunlap admitted she had been drinking and indicated she had been at a wedding in Plant City. She also said she had been staying at a hotel near where the wedding had been held.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood police chase down fleeing suspect wanted on child support warrants

Wildwood police chased down a fleeing suspect who was wanted on a pair of warrants charging him with failure to pay child support. Brian Keith Pennington, 36, of Wildwood, on Sunday night was driving a black Nissan on State Road 44 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an inoperable tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Pennington pulled over for the traffic stop, but fled on foot.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

42 pounds of cannabis, THC among drugs found during Orlando traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police announced Monday that Parramore bike officers found multiple drugs, a loaded firearm and cash during a traffic stop on West Church Street. During the traffic stop, police said a K-9 detected drugs on the vehicle and a subsequent search found the loaded firearm, 17.2 pounds of cannabis, 25 pounds of THC, 133 grams of psilocybin, ecstasy pills, and over $5,000 in cash.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who had been at Lighthouse arrested on DUI in golf cart

A Villager who had been at the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille was arrested on a drunk driving charge in a golf cart. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, was driving a blue golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was spotted in the roundabout on Morse Boulevard between County Road 466 and the Lake Sumter bridge, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Golf carts are not permitted in that roundabout or on that roadway.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Center#Medical Marijuana#Concealed Carry#Oxford#Volkswagen Jetta#Christian
villages-news.com

Suspect formally charged in theft of golf cart from restaurant in The Villages

A suspect has been formally charged in the theft of a golf cart from a restaurant in The Villages. Robert Joseph Gibson, 43, of Weirsdale, had been arrested June 13 in connection with the theft of a 2020 Yamaha golf cart, valued at $20,000, which had been parked April 8 at Outback at Rolling Acres Plaza, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. The owner left the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m. and discovered his golf cart was missing from the parking lot. He was still in possession of the key. A review of video surveillance led a detective to suspect Gibson had stolen the golf cart. The detective was aware that Gibson had been associated with previous golf cart thefts.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ jailed after disturbance at Marriott

A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was jailed after a disturbance at the Marriott TownePlace Suites at Spanish Springs in The Villages. When officers arrived at 9:40 a.m. Saturday at the hotel, they found 62-year-old Mario Arteaga behind the counter at the front desk, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The hotel manager said that guests had complained that Arteaga was “yelling and shoving papers in their face as they were having breakfast in the lobby.” The hotel manager added that Arteaga had been using profanities.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Orlando chiropractor molested patient; more victims possible, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A chiropractor was arrested after Orlando police say he touched at least one patient inappropriately. Agostinho Rodrigues, 62, operates his business out of 1005 Virginia Drive, according to investigators. [TRENDING: D-SNAP benefits approved for Florida residents affected by Hurricane Ian | St. Johns River still rising...
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man accused of choking woman after argument turns physical

A 34-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of choking a woman during an argument that became physical. On Saturday, October 8, an MCSO deputy responded to a Marion County residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Alvin Kristopher Tuggerson who stated that the victim bit him on the hand and wrist during a physical altercation.
OCALA, FL
wbtw.com

1 dead, 6 hurt in Florida bar shooting; suspect still at-large

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed and six others hurt early Sunday morning at a Tampa bar after a fight broke out at closing time, according to Tampa’s police chief. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge on North...
villages-news.com

Villager who crashed into sign gets break in drunk driving case

A Villager with a nearly empty bottle of wine in her vehicle who crashed into the sign at the entrance to the Village of Linden has gotten a break in a drunk driving case. Dianne Walch Powell, 71, of the Village of Monarch Grove, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. She originally had been charged with driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for three months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza

A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
hernandosun.com

Fisherman charged with use of illegal traps

A commercial fisherman is facing charges after officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) discovered more than 500 closed season crab traps in Hernando County. According to FWC, on Sept. 21 the officers initially came upon 54 illegal traps while on patrol. Later acting on a warrant...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County

A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy