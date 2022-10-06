ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Editorial: Hispanic Heritage Month

It may be a cliché, but the sentiment is quite true: we are indeed stronger together. And sharing our space together means celebrating the culture, history and contributions we all bring. This month, we pay tribute to the generations of Hispanic and Latin Americans who have positively influenced and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio to broadcast a Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A Commitment 2022 political debate between the candidates for Maryland governor will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WBAL-TV 11 and WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM. The Hearst Television stations will partner with Maryland Public Television to produce the debate between Republican nominee...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Wbaltv.com

Previewing the upcoming Baltimore Running Festival

It is just under a week away from the return of the Baltimore Running Festival on Saturday Oct. 15 and there is plenty to look forward to. Joining us in studio is the festival's event director Lee Corrigan with a preview of what to expect at this year's event.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

DPSCS investigating death of detainee at Baltimore Central Booking

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is investigating the death of a detainee Sunday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to officials, officers found the 34-year-old man unresponsive at approximately 6:30 a.m. At that time, correctional staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the detainee dead at 6:50 a.m.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 Marathon Guide: Baltimore Running Festival information

The Baltimore Running Festival is celebrating its 21st anniversary!. >> Weather | Register for races | Parking | Volunteer | Tracking a runner/Results | FAQs <<. Come Saturday, runners from all 50 states and at least six countries will take part in the festival. Organizer Lee Corrigan said participation has...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Application#Fafsa#School Counselors#K12#Linus College#Morgan State University
Wbaltv.com

Clear and chilly evening for the Ravens home game

Meteorologist Tony Pann says tonight will be clear but chilly for the Ravens game tonight. Some of Maryland is under a frost warning as temps will drop down into the upper 30's. Tomorrow will be pleasant and mostly sunny with temps in the high 60's to low 70's. The rest of the week will be mostly sunny except for Thursday when there could be some clouds and showers.'
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot while attending unsanctioned event at Morgan State, police say

A man is recovering after he was shot Saturday night while attending an unsanctioned event at Morgan State University, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Hillen Road just after 10 p.m. for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Wbaltv.com

Attorney General's office investigating fatal car accident in Baltimore

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal car accident in Baltimore City on Saturday evening. According to officials, around 6:20 p.m. officers in a marked police cruiser were on patrol when they saw a black Honda CR-V driving in the Northwest Baltimore area. Officers followed the vehicle to the area of Grantley Road and Liberty Heights Avenue where it entered the intersection and collided with two vehicles. One of the two vehicles hit and then collided with a fourth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Child found hanging from stairwell entangled in purse strap

Baltimore police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was found Sunday morning hanging from a stairwell, entangled in a purse strap. According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of North Longwood Street around 10:50 a.m. and found the child hanging by a purse with the strap tangled around her.
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny over next couple of days as temps warm back into 70's

Meteorologist Tony Pann says the rest of Monday will be mostly sunny with pleasant temps around the upper 60's. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as the past couple of nights with temps in the mid 40's. The next couple of days will be warm and dry until Thursday when we are looking at a period of rain. It should be isolated to just that day and this weekend is looking cool and dry just in time for the Baltimore Running Festival.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy