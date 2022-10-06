Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Virtual series seeks public input for integrated employment plan, expands resources for those with disabilities
DELAWARE – More resources are coming to those with disabilities in the first state as the Delaware Employment First Commission looks to implement its Integrated Employment Plan. It’s spearheaded by the State Council for Persons with Disabilities. The group will host a fall virtual series seeking input from...
Maryland man accused of killing brother, two others over COVID vaccine found competent to stand trial
An Allegany County man accused of killing his brother, sister-in-law and an elderly family-friend was found competent to stand trial.Earlier this year, judges found 47-year-old Jeffrey Burnham was not competent to stand trial.In Sept. 2021, Burnham was arrested for shooting his pharmacist brother and his sister-in-law in their Ellicott City home.His mother said he wanted to confront his brother about the COVID-19 vaccine and he believed the government was using it to poison people.Prior to that double shooting, he allegedly killed an 83-year-old woman in her Cumberland home.On Friday, Burnham's attorney entered a plea of "not criminally responsible."The Maryland Department of Health will weigh in on this with a hearing set for January.Burnham is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. Charging documents show that just one day before the murders, Burnham told his mother he was upset his brother Brian, a pharmacist, was administering COVID vaccines.Her mother told police Burnham said "Brian knows something." She said he believed the government was poisoning people with the vaccine, prompting her to contact police to voice concerns about his mental health and stability.Burnham was captured and arrested in West Virginia.
WMDT.com
Virginia man charged with murder following weekend stabbing in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man over the weekend. At around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault. Officers made contact with a 43-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest and immediately began live saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and transport him to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
How to Handle Seasonal Allergies
Delmarva — As Fall gets into full swing so do Seasonal Allergies. 47 ABC Spoke with G.W. Smith a Physician Assistant at Atlantic General Hospital to find out why that is and how to best avoid feeling sick when allergy season comes around. Smith told us the change in...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Signs Legislation Related to Labor Issues
Governor John Carney got out his bill signing pens on Friday and signed five pieces of legislation that relate to labor issues including Senate Bill 315 modernizes the Workers’ Compensation Act, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 35 defines specific violations of wage payment and collection laws. Also signed...
Maryland Man Among Two Busted In DC For Weapon Possession During Shooting Investigation: Police
Two men are facing charges in Virginia after a shooting incident in DC that left one person hospitalized, police said. Maryland resident Kristian Allen, 30, of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, and Horacio Rose Daswell, Jr., 37, of Northwest DC are both in trouble with the law following an overnight incident, Metropolitan Police announced on Saturday, Oct. 8.
WMDT.com
Md. Office of the State Fire Marshal Canine Billie retires
MARYLAND – A four-legged investigator is hanging up his harness after eight-and-a-half years with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal (MOSFM) Lower Eastern Regional Office. Accelerant Detection Canine Billie’s retirement was announced Sunday. Billie and her handler, Senior Deputy Jeff Thomas, have lived, eaten, breathed, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff
An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
Maryland voters will help shape the state's marijuana policy this fall
TIMONIUM, Md. -- Marijuana policy will be on the minds of Maryland voters while they are casting ballots this fall.Question 4 asks Marylanders whether they want to amend the state's constitution to legalize cannabis."Legalization itself, I really like that," Jared Miller, who works at a dispensary in Baltimore City, said. "I think we're, like, past ready. It's a big market. It's booming."A Washington Post-UMD poll in September showed 73% of registered Maryland voters support cannabis legalization. A Goucher Poll earlier in September showed that 59% of Marylanders support the legalization of recreational marijuana."(Marijuana) is more technical than anything they've ever...
Wbaltv.com
What happens if Maryland voters approve recreational marijuana referendum question?
Maryland voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this November. Statewide referendum question No. 4 is on the ballot for Election Day. As printed on the ballot, the question reads: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21. years...
WMDT.com
FAFSA filing season now underway, financial aid experts provide useful tips
MARYLAND – If you’re looking for a way to pay for the growing cost of a higher education, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open. The funds can be awarded in the form of grants to scholarships. Financial Aid specialists we spoke with urge...
Maryland close to legalizing recreational cannabis
With election day just around the corner, Maryland voters have 5 referendum questions to consider. One of them focuses on legalizing recreational cannabis.
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
mocoshow.com
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan Announces Applications Open Today for $95 Million to Further Expand Broadband Access
Internet Service Providers, Local Jurisdictions Can Apply for Grants to Connect Unserved and Underserved Areas. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications open today for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
baltimorebrew.com
Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill
The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
WBOC
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
Bay Net
Fatal Crash In Southern Anne Arundel County Under Investigation
LOTHIAN, Md. — On October 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m., Southern District officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower Pindell Road, Lothian for a reported vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that a 2018 Ford F-550 was travelling southbound on Southern Maryland Boulevard (Rt. 4) at Lower...
Cape Gazette
A good corn crop is crucial to Sussex farmers
It's not corny; Sussex farmers depend on kernels. In Sussex, corn is the No. 1 crop. At the end of September and into early October each year, massive combines can be seen harvesting expansive cornfields all over the county. Corn is by far the top cash crop in Sussex, and...
Comments / 0