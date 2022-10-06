Read full article on original website
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
thefeather.com
Fresno fall fun
Fall has officially arrived! Despite the warm weather, the Central Valley has a host of festive events to get in the autumn mood. One of the more popular fall events is the Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 5 – Oct. 16. Visitors can explore the Central Valley’s culture through taste, games, competitions, and more. Compete in events for cash prizes, peruse the Livin’ Local Marketplace, or go and enjoy free entertainment.
$175K lotto ticket sold in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. — Anyone who bought a lotto ticket at Tracy liquor store should probably check their ticket. According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket for Fantasy 5 was sold at Tracy Liquors along West 11th Street. The ticket matched all five numbers, 1-18-33-35-37, for a total value...
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Richard Cabral
Richard Joseph (Dickie) Cabral was born on September 15, 1944 in Patterson, CA. He passed away at the age of 78 on September 24, 2022 at his home in Bliss, ID. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Cabral as a living...
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Dine and Dish: MEGA Texas Barbeque in central Fresno
Some folks filling up at the ARCO station at Fresno and McKinley don't know a BBQ joint is inside because you won't find any signage outside.
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Stewart Lawrence
Stewart Lawrence, a beloved husband, father, granddad, and brother, died peacefully in his sleep at age 68 on September 21, 2022, in Oakdale, California. He was surrounded by family in the comfort of his home in his final days. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Roger Sherman
Roger Colyn Sherman of Newman passed away on September 10, 2022 at the Memorial Medical Center in Modesto after battling cancer this past year. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Oakland man linked to Stockton serial killings
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 heard from the family of Miguel Vasquez on Friday. He is the Oakland man identified as one of the victims of a suspected serial killer from Stockton. KRON4 spoke with Vasquez’s daughter and sister who are still seeking justice. Investigators say the 39-year-old father of three was killed in East […]
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno
An alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno early Monday morning.
Fresno County deputies surprise a Caruthers student
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office deputies gave a Caruthers elementary school student a new wardrobe after one of her classmates reported that she was being bullied. Deputies say on Wednesday a Caruthers elementary student called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to report that her five grade friend, was feeling depressed due […]
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
Half of the counties in the top 10 have almonds in their lists of leading commodities. Other crops that appear more than once include grapes, pistachios and lettuce.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
calmatters.network
Driver dies in head-on collision on North Vasco Road in Livermore
A Brentwood man died and a Livermore man was seriously injured when their cars collided head-on along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits before dawn Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded around 3:40 a.m. when a white Honda Civic driven by a...
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
