Colorado State

95 Rock KKNN

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
95 Rock KKNN

This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado

You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
KRDO News Channel 13

Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating three homicides that took place within one hour Monday night, stretching police resources and triggering an accident alert status for the city. "The three calls that happened in that short period of time, that was the manpower intensive," explained Robert Tornabene, The post Community shaken after three homicides in the span of an hour overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
95 Rock KKNN

You’ll Never Guess Which Town this Colorado Mansion is in

A home for sale in Colorado is nothing short of amazing. It's quite literally a mansion, is 12,000 square feet in area and currently carries a price tag of nearly $8 million. You'd probably expect to find a massive home like this in one of the ritzy Colorado ski towns like Aspen or Vail, or maybe nestled between Jerry Seinfeld and Oprah's mansions in Telluride, but it will likely surprise to you know that all 12,000 square feet of stone columns, extraordinary architecture, and elegance are located in the town of Pueblo, Colorado.
KKTV

Man strangled to death outside of downtown Colorado Springs bar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was strangled to death outside a downtown Colorado Springs bar. Just before 8 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded outside Coati Uprise and the McDivitt office, near Cimarron and Tejon, to an assault in progress. Police tell 11 News a man was strangled and found dead on scene, but did not release further details.
95 Rock KKNN

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
