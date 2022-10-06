Read full article on original website
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Stewart Lawrence
Stewart Lawrence, a beloved husband, father, granddad, and brother, died peacefully in his sleep at age 68 on September 21, 2022, in Oakdale, California. He was surrounded by family in the comfort of his home in his final days. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree...
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Richard Cabral
Richard Joseph (Dickie) Cabral was born on September 15, 1944 in Patterson, CA. He passed away at the age of 78 on September 24, 2022 at his home in Bliss, ID. Please click here for complete obituary details. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Cabral as a living...
westsideconnect.com
Tribute: Roger Sherman
Roger Colyn Sherman of Newman passed away on September 10, 2022 at the Memorial Medical Center in Modesto after battling cancer this past year. To plant a tree in memory of Tribute: Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
