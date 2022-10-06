ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

$3.6 million raised for upcoming Moville Area Medical Clinic

MOVILLE, Iowa — The newest medical facility that will be built in Moville is fully funded, and board members are ready to break ground. Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative awarded the Moville Medical Clinic a $1.86 million loan to help finance the 10,000-square-foot facility. The whole facility costs $3.6 million dollars.
MOVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Kids to have opportunity to explore drone careers thanks to new grant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kids in fourth through eighth grade will be able to explore careers using drones next summer at the Mid-America Museum of Aviation and Transportation. The museum has received a "Ready, Set, Drone" grant from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "STEM Scale-Up Program." That program is designed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SafePlace using funds from Siouxland Sleepout as flexible funding for homeless

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Every year people gather for the Annual Siouxland Sleepout, for 18 years donations have been made to several non-profits who help our homeless population. SafePlace is one of the six benefiting organizations in this edition of Impact Beyond the Sleepout which is taking place Friday, November 4th at Cone Park.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Tara Graham

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating the terms of her pre-trial release. Tara Graham is wanted by the Marshals for that crime. She's awaiting trial for federal meth distribution charges. Graham is 42 years old, 5 feet 4 inches...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Album release party for SoulWard Development

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Glenn Moore, AKA C.F.L., will be hosting an album release party at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 14th at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1307 Pierce St. Proceeds from sales of this gospel-hip-hop album will go toward SoulWard Development, a sober living recovery home. Glenn...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Gas prices rise 14 cents in the last week in Iowa and nationally

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have gone up another 14 cents per gallon in the last week. Gas prices are averaging $3.71 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 31.5 cents per gallon...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Fire destroys Jefferson, S.D. home

JEFFERSON, S.D. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a home in rural Jefferson to go up in flames Monday evening, Oct. 10th. Fire crews from Jefferson and Elk Point responded to that house fire around 5:00 p.m. Even though they arrived quickly, firefighters were not able to prevent the...
JEFFERSON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after Sioux County police chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA

