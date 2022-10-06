ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Advocates cheer Biden marijuana decision, call for legalization

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44VxMV_0iP1ygO400

Marijuana legalization advocates cheered President Biden’s decision on Thursday to pardon prior federal simple weed convictions and set the stage for decriminalizing the drug at the federal level.

The announcement is a breakthrough victory for activists who have persistently pushed Biden to drop his personal opposition to weed legalization and uphold his campaign pledge to move toward decriminalization.

Kassandra Frederique, executive director of the Drug Policy Alliance, said in a statement that she is “thrilled” with Thursday’s news, adding that Biden should fully deschedule marijuana rather than reschedule it to a lower drug classification.

“Keeping marijuana on the federal drug schedule will mean people will continue to face criminal charges for marijuana,” she said. “It also means that research will continue to be inhibited and state-level markets will be at odds with federal law.”

Biden said Thursday that he will order his administration to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Marijuana is currently a Schedule 1 drug, a higher classification than highly addictive drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Thursday that administration officials should “thoughtfully consider fully descheduling marijuana.”

Biden’s order will make it easier for those convicted of federal weed possession charges to get a job or access other services. He also encouraged governors to pardon low-level marijuana convictions, most of which occur at the state level.

“It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities,” Biden said Thursday. “And that’s before you address the racial discrepancies around who suffers the consequences.”

Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, called the action “long overdue” and urged lawmakers to pass legislation to legalize marijuana nationwide.

“Congress should be inspired by the administration’s actions today to act quickly and send legislation to the President’s desk that would help close this dark chapter of our history,” he said in a statement.

A recent poll from Morning Consult and Politico found that 60 percent of voters support legalization, including 71 percent of Democrats and 47 percent of Republicans.

Khadijah Tribble, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council, which represents marijuana companies, said that Biden’s announcement “further reinforces the fact that it’s just a question of when — not if — cannabis is decriminalized altogether.”

“This is a particularly cathartic moment for Black and brown communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the criminalization of cannabis,” she said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Republicans’ born again embrace of ‘big government’

In the 1990s, ABC TV’s Evening News ran more than 400 stories entitled “It’s Your Money.” Virtually all of them exposed ineffective or corrupt government expenditures. “It’s Your Money” reflected and reinforced an assumption deeply embedded in American political culture. Ronald Reagan summed it up in his 1981 inaugural address: “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

California has a terrible labor law. The Biden administration wants to take it national

Three years ago this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, essentially outlawing freelance journalism and most other independent contracting. Opponents of the bill warned the law would devastate the longstanding careers of many independent businesspeople in the Golden State. Three years later, it’s clear the critics had it right: AB5 has proven to be among the most ill-conceived state labor policies in recent memory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
The Hill

House Republican defends Tuberville over reparations remark

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but that politicians should be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Legalization#Cannabis Legalization#Legalize#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Drug Policy Alliance
The Hill

Demings in new ad stresses independence from Democratic Party

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) in a new campaign ad is distancing herself from some rhetoric in the Democratic Party on major issues, announcing she does not support “defunding” the police or releasing violent criminals. Demings, who is running for Florida’s Senate seat against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio, touted her experience as a former police officer…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

As Mar-a-Lago case advances, Trump’s initial success could fade

Former President Trump’s battle against the Justice Department investigation into the mishandling of government records at Mar-a-Lago has now reached the highest court, but legal experts say he may not fare as well as his case is pushed before new judges. Trump scored an initial victory before a federal...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. “No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Democratic optimism grows in battle for House

With a month remaining before the midterm elections, House Democrats are in a position where few expected them to be even just a few months ago: competitive. While the nation’s top political handicappers remain confident that Republicans will win control of the lower chamber in November, the expected margins have shrunk considerably heading into the home stretch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five October surprises that shook recent US elections

The Georgia Senate race was shaken earlier this week when a report emerged alleging that GOP candidate Herschel Walker, a staunch abortion opponent, paid a woman to terminate her pregnancy in 2009. Though Walker denies the report, the punches keep coming — from his son Christian Walker calling him out...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Sanders calls on Democrats to focus on more than abortion ahead of midterms

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged his Democratic colleagues in Congress to not only focus on the issue of abortion ahead of the November midterms. In an op-ed published by The Guardian on Monday, Sanders wrote that he disagrees with the advice Democratic candidates are getting from who he refers to as “establishment consultants and directors of well-funded Super Pacs” that they should focus only on abortion as campaigns make their closing arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

NAACP blasts Tuberville for ‘flat out racist’ reparations comments

NAACP president Derrick Johnson on Monday accused Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) of spreading dangerous rhetoric after the senator claimed Democrats want reparations for minorities because they are “pro-crime.”. “Senator Tuberville’s comments are flat out racist, ignorant and utterly sickening,” Johnson said in a statement on Monday. “His words promote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

New poll shows Republican leading in Rhode Island House race: poll

Republican candidate Allan Fung holds an 8 percentage point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released on Tuesday showed Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., receiving 45 percent among general election voters in the state, compared to Magaziner, the…
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Abrams dismisses concerns about lack of support from Black voters

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) on Sunday dismissed concerns that she was lacking the support Black voters in her state, calling it a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout.”. Speaking to “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, Abrams insisted she is polling well...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

719K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy