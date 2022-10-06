ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NC

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G27tJ_0iP1yWVg00

A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.

Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department's investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly agreed to release Bertino pending a sentencing hearing that wasn't immediately scheduled.

Bertino also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing firearms in March 2022 in Belmont, N.C. Kelly accepted his guilty plea to both charges during a brief hearing after the case against Bertino was filed Thursday.

Justice Department prosecutor Erik Kenerson said estimated sentencing guidelines for Bertino’s case recommend a prison sentence ranging from four years and three months to five years and three months. Defendants convicted under the Civil War-era law face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Ënrique” Tarrio and four other members of the group also have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory.

A trial for Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola is scheduled to start in December.

A trial started this week in Washington in another seditious conspiracy case against the founder and other members of the antigovernment Oath Keepers militia group for their participation in the Jan. 6 attack.

More than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as leaders, members or associates of the Proud Boys. Two of them — Matthew Greene and Charles Donohoe — pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress for certifying the electoral college vote.

Proud Boys members describe the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.” They have brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.

Nordean, of Auburn, Wash., was a Proud Boys chapter president and a member of the group’s national “Elders Council.” Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl was president of the Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia. Pezzola is a Proud Boys member from Rochester, N.Y.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belmont, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
POTUS
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Mcinnes
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Sentencing#Guilty Plea#Philadelphia#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Justice Department#Justice Department
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Who Assaulted Cops in Front of Teen Son Gets Harsh Prison Sentence

Kyle Young, the 38-year-old Iowan who admitted to assaulting police during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as his 16-year-old son tagged along, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Tuesday—one of the harshest sentences to stem from the riot. Young admitted to using a strobe light to disorient police, before throwing a large audio speaker at a line of officers. An investigation also revealed that Young, a HVAC worker, handed a stun gun to a fellow rioter who then shocked Officer Mike Fanone with it. Fanone said during Young’s sentencing that the assault, which preceded a heart attack, cost him his career. “What I hope you do with that time [in jail] is I hope you suffer,” he told Young. The sentence matched what federal prosecutors had requested as they argued the “barbaric” assault took place in a violent portion of the insurrection. Young’s defense argued that he was was he “injected” with lies about the 2020 election and was not in a proper state of mind.Read it at KCCI 8
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
442K+
Followers
71K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy