Written by Akela Cooper and co-producer James Wan, M3gan tells the story of Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist whose work and private life collide when her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) is all of the sudden orphaned after a automobile accident. Though Gemma’s not precisely eager on elevating a baby herself, in Cady, she sees a chance to check out M3gan (voiced by Jenna Davis), a classy android she and her fellow engineers constructed to be the final word pal and companion to lonely kids.

