Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling
Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
NotedDC — Battle for Senate rages a month out from midterms
It is officially four weeks to Election Day, with early voting already underway or about to start in key states. And several crucial Senate races that could determine whether Democrats keep control of the Senate or Republicans can snap their razor-thin majority appear to be at a lock, according to recent surveys.
daystech.org
Ageless and scandal-proof: Chinese tech groups bank on virtual influencers
China’s movie star influencers Viya and Li Jiaqi — aka Austin Li the “lipstick king” — used to draw tens of millions of buyers to ecommerce platforms, however scandals and their subsequent disappearances uncovered the dangers of crossing the Chinese Communist occasion. Enter the digital...
daystech.org
IT Projects As Workload Rises, SnapLogic
Research from SnapLogic reveals rising stress going through many IT departments, as IT budgets shrink and workload will increase. Research from enterprise integration and automation specialist SnapLogic has supplied an perception into the rising pressures going through company IT departments amid the rising financial downturn. SnapLogic’s research discovered that 87...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
How will 6G transform the workplace?
The subsequent technology of connectivity is on the horizon, promising to supply lightning quick speeds that can change the best way individuals use their gadgets. The innovation of 6G isn’t nearly speeds, although. The subsequent technology expertise will go far past 5G’s capabilities, opening the door to a number of use instances tough to think about right this moment.
daystech.org
Meta Wanted to Sell VR to Student Debt Relief Recipients: Report
Meta staff thought of promoting VR headsets to federal scholar debt reduction recipients. Three workers mentioned the advert proposal may enhance gross sales by 20%, The New York Times reported. Meta, which has seen its inventory drop by greater than 60% thus far this yr, didn’t seem to make use...
daystech.org
Banks Leveraging AI to Fight Payment Fraud
Digital fraud is as outdated because the web itself, and unhealthy actors repeatedly develop new strategies whereas refining outdated ones. Fraudsters can deploy old school confidence schemes on a far larger scale than they’ll in individual, with fraudsters leveraging social engineering and phishing schemes to persuade victims to surrender info of their very own accord. Other unhealthy actors wield high-tech strategies comparable to botnets, brute power assaults and credential stuffing, automating these techniques through synthetic intelligence (AI) and machine studying (ML) to conduct 1000’s of assaults each hour.
Facebook owner Meta unveils $1,500 VR headset: Will it sell?
Facebook parent Meta has unveiled a high-end virtual reality headset with the hope people will soon be using it to work in the virtual reality of the still-elusive place called the metaverse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
AI-Powered Job Recruitment Tools May Not Improve Hiring Diversity, Experts Argue
Job recruitment instruments that declare to make use of synthetic intelligence to keep away from gender and racial biases could not enhance variety in hiring, and will really perpetuate these prejudices, researchers with the University of Cambridge argued Sunday, casting the applications—which have drawn criticism previously—as a method of utilizing expertise to supply a fast repair for a deeper drawback.
daystech.org
Get A Year Of Microsoft 365 Family With A $50 Amazon Gift Card
For Amazon Prime Early Access, they’re discounting a 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family, and bundling in a $50 gift card, for simply $92.95. Typically, this may price you $99 with out the present card, so that you’re saving cash and getting $50 to spend on Amazon afterward. Not too shabby.
daystech.org
Top 9 Best Planner Android Apps – Updated October 2022
We stay in a world that doesn’t look forward to us, it makes us transfer. Most of us are in fixed movement, and even stress due to it. That is the trendy way of life, sadly. So, as your day progresses, there’s a great probability you’ll neglect to do one thing. Or, maybe you merely can’t get all the pieces accomplished within the given time. Well, having a plan could assist. We’re right here to speak about the most effective planner apps for Android, really.
daystech.org
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 Trn1 Instances Powered by AWS-Designed Trainium Chips
Trn1 cases powered by AWS Trainium chips ship the very best efficiency on deep studying coaching of widespread machine studying fashions on AWS, whereas providing as much as 50% cost-to-train financial savings over comparable GPU-based cases. PyTorch, Helixon, and Money Forward amongst clients and companions utilizing Trn1 cases. SEATTLE, October...
daystech.org
Apple’s roadmap for shifting production outside of China
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out in the present day with some new predictions on how Apple can proceed to cut back its reliance on China. According to Kuo, Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy” in response to the continuing “de-globalization trend.”. Based on latest...
daystech.org
Apple’s New iPhone Taps Into Our Single Biggest Fear
Gone are the times when minor digital camera updates, sleeker-looking consumer interfaces, and purple-finishes have been sufficient to warrant a $1000 cellphone improve. Now, your new iPhone will include a Lockdown mode (in case you want safety in opposition to cyberattacks), a satellite tv for pc Emergency SOS (for when you end up within the woods with no sign), and even a Walking Steadiness characteristic – so you may all the time know if you’re at an elevated danger of falling.
daystech.org
Reactive Reality launches PICTOFiT Mirror
Reactive Reality, the leading augmented reality (AR) company enhancing each bodily retailers and e-commerce platforms with its digital try-on expertise, pronounces the official launch of its patented PICTOFiT Mirror. The UK will first see the mirrors in use at Hugo Boss’ flagship Oxford Street retailer. Reactive Reality launch PICTOFiT...
Comments / 0