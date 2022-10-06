Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Even Tom Brady couldn't defend the absurd roughing call that went against the Falcons
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were fortunate to escape Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-15 win, but you’re not going to see Tom Brady admit that. After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Falcons scored 15 straight points and had a prime opportunity to set up a potential game-winning drive. Grady Jarrett had appeared to sack Brady cleanly on third down, which would have forced a Tampa Bay punt. But referee Jerome Boger bailed the Bucs out with one of the worst roughing the passer calls you’ll ever see.
NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday
An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Micah Parsons makes crucial play on defense to secure victory over LA Rams
Micah Parsons could not be stopped on Sunday. He was a big part of the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the L.A. Rams. Parsons recorded a strip sack for the third turnover forced by the Cowboys’ defense. Matthew Stafford was unable to see Parsons coming off the edge as he was blindsided, which resulted in a fumble.
Davante Adams discusses Derek Carr-Aaron Rodgers comparison
Davante Adams was blessed in Green Bay. The former Packers wide receiver had a four-time NFL MVP throwing him footballs. Adams had more than 8,000 yards and 73 touchdowns during his eight years with the Packers. Most of those yards and touchdowns were with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback. Adams...
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has ...
'Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives' by Tackling Streaking Fan, Says Rams Teammate
Bobby Wagner's Los Angeles Rams teammate Greg Gaines came to his defense for his hit heard around the world on Monday night.
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth Win
Cooper Rush and the Cowboys reach their fourth win, beating the Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, 22-10, completing the Super Bowl sweep, by beating both teams from last year's Super Bowl participants. WFAA reports that it was originally thought to be impossible to go on the road and come home with a win, especially against Super Bowl champions. Cooper Rush and company achieved this through relentless defense, strong team plays, and an improvement on the ground game.
