Read full article on original website
stephen
3d ago
They don’t need Green. Big mouth gets him in too much trouble. He’s not that good anyway. He’s going to run Poole off too.
Reply
4
Related
Obama reportedly scolded Stephen Curry when the Warriors star joked that the moon landing was fake
Stephen Curry received a "stern" email from Barack Obama, saying Curry had been irresponsible by promoting a conspiracy about the moon landing.
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting
As a rookie, Shaquille O'Neal received a one-two punch of disrespect from Patrick Ewing and Pat Riley. The post Shaquille O’Neal Never Forgot How Patrick Ewing ‘Punked’ Him During Their First Meeting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
3 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors can’t consider a Draymond Green trade
The Golden State Warriors are coming off another triumphant NBA championship run. While many believe that winning another title has
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard reacts to practice altercation between Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has seen his share of player altercations during his 10 years in the NBA but nothing similar to what transpired Wednesday between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. TMZ obtained a video from the Warriors practice that showed Green getting into the...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Draymond Green’s expected return date from post-fight Warriors hiatus, revealed
Draymond Green is still currently spending time away from the Golden State Warriors amid his self-imposed hiatus from the team. This came after the former Defensive Player of the Year threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during a heated altercation at practice. Neither Green nor the Warriors revealed how...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Draymond Green taking time away from Warriors after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green offered a public apology and announced he will step away from the team indefinitely after an altercation on Wednesday between him and Jordan Poole. "I'm going to continue to stay away, as I've been away, and continue to do work on...
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Draymond Green speaks truth on rumors Jordan Poole punch was contract-related
Rumors have swirled that Jordan Poole’s potential contract extension with the Golden State Warriors played a role in the Draymond Green-Poole altercation. But Green denied those accusations on Saturday, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter. “I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Complex
Bronny James Signs to Nike
In a move that’s felt inevitable for years now, Nike is officially welcoming LeBron James’ son Bronny James to the Swoosh family. Nike announced today that it has signed the younger James to a name, image, and likeness deal. Along with the eldest son of the four-time NBA champion, Nike announced the signings of student athletes Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 4