Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
CNET
iOS 16.0.3 Update Brings Security, Bug Fixes
Apple released iOS 16.0.3 Monday, a few weeks after the release of iOS 16 and days after the release of the iPhone 14 Plus. The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or not delivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
The best Amazon Prime Early Access earbud deals
Brandt Ranj / Popular Science.Amazon's Early Access Sale is the perfect time to score a deep discount on new earbuds
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Amazon's October Prime Day Event Brings Huge Discounts to Samsung Phones
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon is offering a slew of discounts on Samsung phones, including the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra and the company's latest foldables. You can get unlocked Samsung phones for up to $410 off during this Amazon Prime Day event and there are tons of other great deals which we're covering live as they happen.
CNET
Kid-Proof Your Netflix Account by Tweaking These Settings
If you're sharing your Netflix account with kids, there's probably more than a couple titles you'd rather they not watch. Last year, the popular streaming service launched an update that allows you to filter out kids' shows by title and audience age group. For extra assurance, you can also secure your Netflix profile with a four-digit personal identification number to prevent kids from accessing age-inappropriate content.
CNET
Become a Photoshop Whiz With This $25 Masterclass Bundle
Photoshop is great for everything from editing you photos to marketing your business to creating merchandise -- and so much more. But you won't be creating anything until you actually learn how to use the program. You could give yourself a headache sifting through free YouTube tutorials, or get everything...
CNET
This $30 Bluetooth Speaker Is a Prime Day Deal You Shouldn't Miss
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale officially runs Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12, but early deals are already up. Recently added to our favorite October Prime Day deals -- which we're updating in real-time -- is the JBL Go 3. Usually selling for $50, the tiny Bluetooth speaker is currently 40% off -- just $30. (It occasionally hovers at this price, but we've never seen it lower.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
This $43 Razor Wannabe Is the Best Deal You'll Find for a Nonelectric Scooter
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My 13-year-old son lost his Razor kick scooter the other day. "Dad, it's gone forever," he announced rather dramatically. His story remains fuzzy on just how he lost it (there was some talk of leaving it behind in a store in New York), but I wasn't too thrilled with its disappearance, particularly after I noticed that the popular Razor A5 model I'd paid $60 for during an Amazon sale four years ago now cost $84.
CNET
Slow Wi-Fi? This Might Be the Problem
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Is your internet suddenly moving super slowly? It might be due to an outdated router or a less-than-ideal router location. Your connection issues may need only an easy fix, like upgrading to a mesh network or simply restarting your modem and router. But if you've already attempted many of the tried-and-true methods and your internet speeds are still subpar, the issue might be something your internet service provider is intentionally doing: bandwidth throttling.
CNET
iPhone in Permanent Low Power Mode: How to Do It and What You Lose
It's every iPhone user's least favorite alert: "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining," along with options to tap "Low Power Mode" or enter a state of denial by tapping "Close." At least iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users now receive low-battery alerts via the Dynamic Island, instead of the invasive popup, but it's still not a welcome message.
CNET
PayPal Says Misinformation Fine Policy Update Sent in Error
PayPal said Monday it has no plans to fine customers for using its service to spread misinformation, adding that an earlier policy update outlining a plan to fine users $2,500 for such an act was issued in error. PayPal drew widespread criticism over the weekend after the company published an...
CNET
Buying a Budget Laptop in 2022: A Simple (But Complete) Guide
As we start to gear up for the holiday shopping season, it's an ideal time to learn how to shop for a cheap laptop. I don't mean cheap in the pejorative sense: What I mean is an inexpensive laptop that performs well and offers good overall value, despite the low cost. Colloquially, people say "cheap," so let's roll with that.
CNET
Amazon Can Bag Your Dollars Even When You're Shopping Elsewhere
Amazon, with another Prime Day-style blowout of deals this week, may seem like it's doing everything it can to get you into its store. But, quietly, it's finding ways to be part of your online shopping elsewhere too. Amazon commanded. of the US e-commerce market last year. After touting its...
CNET
Don't Mount Your TV Over Your Fireplace
It may seem like a logical place, but mounting your TV over a fireplace is a really bad idea. Not only can it potentially reduce the TV's picture quality, it could harm and reduce the life of your TV. Worst case, it could even cause you repeated physical pain. Yes, really. We know it seems like the logical place to stick a TV, but there are serious issues with such placement. Mounting a TV in the bathroom isn't much better, but it's doable.
CNET
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Takes on Sonos Beam for Atmos Playback
Bose has unveiled one of the most affordable Dolby Atmos soundbars yet: the $499 Smart Soundbar 600. The 600 is a cut-down version of the Smart Soundbar 900, which is itself a competitor to the Sonos Arc, but functionality is mostly the same -- smart, home theater sound with Dolby Atmos and music streaming.
CNET
Echo, Fire Tablet, Fire TV and More Discounted by Up to 59% for Amazon Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale deals are in full swing already, including up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
Comments / 0