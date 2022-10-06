Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO