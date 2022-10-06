ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Highwoods Props

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Highwoods Props HIW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Zillow Gr Whale Trades For October 10

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Zillow Gr Z summing a total amount of $943,268. At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 250,654. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Five9

Within the last quarter, Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $124.11 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $90.00.
Benzinga

Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Bilibili, H World Group And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China. Five9,...
Benzinga

Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cloudflare

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare. Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Benzinga

Ethereum Falls Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained slightly above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded...
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Busy Week Ahead

Let's begin our look ahead with a quick look back, as the U.S. indices are under pressure ahead of the cash open today with dust settling from Friday's jobs report. At 263K, the report topped expectations for 250K and solidified investors’ concerns that the Fed will raise rates in an aggressive fashion to combat inflation. The higher-than-expected number sent the indices lower but they are still holding above the lows from last week. Keep an eye on S&P 500 futures at 3,571 should we get back to the yearly lows.
Benzinga

Dingdong Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
Benzinga

AZZ, Leggett & Platt And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. AZZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 0.3% to $39.15 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2022

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million. • VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $137.93 million. • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06...
Benzinga

