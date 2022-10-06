ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

This Week From Del. Matt Fariss

As the leaves change and winter approaches, Virginians everywhere are concerned about a rapid rise in energy prices. On Monday, Oct. 3, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin was at Delta Star in Lynchburg to roll out the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a path forward for Virginia in a changing energy market. As state and federal regulators seek to inch out any energy source other than wind and solar, Youngkin has proposed an all of the above energy plan for the commonwealth which will attempt to stop the uncontrolled rise in energy prices that Virginians have seen over the past few months.
Civil War Museum in Appomattox announces progress of recently formed council

The American Civil War Museum-Appomattox, in its 10th anniversary year, announced the progress of its recently formed Appomattox Advisory Council. The group represents citizens from the Appomattox region with an interest in the future of ACWM-Appomattox as a destination for regional, state and national visitors to explore the American Civil War and its legacies. Providing guidance and suggestions on programs and special events, the group meets regularly with museum staff.
