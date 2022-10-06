As the leaves change and winter approaches, Virginians everywhere are concerned about a rapid rise in energy prices. On Monday, Oct. 3, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin was at Delta Star in Lynchburg to roll out the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan, a path forward for Virginia in a changing energy market. As state and federal regulators seek to inch out any energy source other than wind and solar, Youngkin has proposed an all of the above energy plan for the commonwealth which will attempt to stop the uncontrolled rise in energy prices that Virginians have seen over the past few months.

