Analyst Ratings for Highwoods Props
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Highwoods Props HIW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management
Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Expert Ratings for Ventas
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ventas VTR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ventas. The company has an average price target of $58.14 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $52.00.
Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Blackstone Whale Trades For October 10
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
Coinbase Gets Singapore Nod To Provide Crypto Sevices As It Boosts APAC Presence
Coinbase Inc. COIN said on Monday that it obtained “in-principle approval” to provide cryptocurrency services in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. “This license will allow us to offer regulated Digital Payment Token products and services in the island state,” Coinbase said in a statement. The...
Dingdong Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Iris Energy IREN stock increased by 17.4% to $4.19 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $230.3 million. DatChat DATS stock increased by 13.81% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million. Oblong OBLG shares increased by 12.02% to $0.19. The market...
These 4 Blue Chip Recession-Proof Stocks Can Hedge Your Portfolio As Global Recession Imminent
As the pain of a global recession is already being felt and markets have been volatile, investors are searching for companies that can withstand the macroeconomic headwinds. Firms that are recession-proof, primarily provide goods and services that are considered necessities, such as food, beverages, and household products which are always needed by consumers.
How Is The Market Feeling About Zscaler?
Zscaler's ZS short percent of float has risen 14.85% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7.01 million shares sold short, which is 8.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%
Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
ASE Technology Clocks 16% Revenue Growth In Q3
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported its unaudited consolidated net revenues for September and the third quarter of 2022. ASE reported 12.2% year-on-year net revenue growth to $2.2 billion in September. The net revenue grew by 15.5% Y/Y to $6.3 billion during the third quarter of 2022. Net revenues...
AMD Analyst Slashes Price Target By 32% On Dismal Q3 Numbers
Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD with a Neutral, cut the price target from $96 to $65, and lowered his estimates. AMD negatively pre-announced its Q3 results significantly below guidance due to a weaker-than-expected PC market and inventory correction. The new guidance was well below even...
Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Grayscale And Foundry Partner To Introduce A Bitcoin Mining Investment Product
Bitcoin BTC/USD asset management firm Grayscale announced a new investment product that gives investors exposure to Bitcoin mining equipment. The fund will generate money to purchase Bitcoin ASIC computers, which Foundry Digital will run to mine and trade Bitcoin for investors. The Asset Management Firm’s Strategic Mining Play. The...
What Are Whales Doing With Datadog
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Ethereum Falls Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained slightly above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded...
What Creates A Recession? Can The Midterm Elections Stop The US From Going Into A Recession?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 10) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, president and CEO of Banríon Capital Management, about the factors that create a recession and how the midterms will affect the markets. "It's very hard to be in a recession...
Tesla Bull Says Stock Weakness Presents Opportunity Not Seen Since March 2020 — More Pressure Ahead If These 2 Issues Not Addressed
Tesla stock may continue to languish in the near term before taking off, says Gary Black. The stock is available at bargain and those accumulating it can profit big when medium-term catalysts materialize, he adds. Tesla Inc.’s TSLA third-quarter delivery shortfall early in October raised concerns about demand that led...
