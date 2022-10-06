ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 101022

A clear sky is expected, with lows in the mid-40s. A clear sky is expected, with lows in the mid-40s. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 10, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
WOOD

Pulaski Days wraps in Grand Rapids

Hopefully you can enjoy today’s weather as it looks to be the sunniest and driest day of the week ahead. Highs will peak in the low-mid 60s. MiBiz: SOAR fund takes flight to secure large competitive …. News 8 is partnering with MiBiz to bring you the latest business...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Design Quest celebrating 50 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For half a century now, Design Quest has been bringing modern design to West Michigan. The Sorensen family, who started the store in 1972, celebrated with a 50th anniversary party at the store located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. They started in a 1200 square foot space in Gaslight Village and have moved locations 4 times and now occupy a 52,000 square foot building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Development could bring over 400 apartments to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400 apartments could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids in a planned 10-story development. The development, which would sit along Division Avenue between Wealthy and McConnell streets, will also include a retail space, a microbrewery and a food hall, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports. It will reuse the industrial building that’s already there along with new construction, according to the site plan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The people that make Byron Center Manor a special place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you choose a living environment for yourself or a loved one, you want a comfortable feeling of community. That’s especially the case when that living space also requires care, as in assisted living or nursing care. Today we are taking you inside Byron Center...
BYRON CENTER, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rachael hits the court to learn about pickleball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s considered to be fastest growing sport in America, Pickleball! In West Michigan, there’s a huge community of Pickleball players and numerous opportunities to learn to play or improve your playing ability. As it’s grown, Pickleball has shattered so many stereotypes. These days you’ll see kids and grandparents playing together, men and women and people from every single background on the same courts! It’s all about the fun and Rachael got the chance to talk with players in the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club, take a look!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Country Fresh Dairy gives milk to 18,000 kids with IM KIDS 3rd Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Earlier this year, Grand Rapids-based Country Fresh Dairy announced that it would donate 100,000 specially designed, shelf-stable “Giving Cow™” milk packs to food banks in Michigan. Today, in partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WOOD

The big question: when can you retire?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) “When can I retire?” That’s a question on everyone’s mind, but especially those who are closing in on that milestone. So how do you know when you can hang it up, or when you do, if that retirement is going to be a good one? Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Practicing Fire Safety while thanking our firefighters

October is fire safety month, E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire and safety and Craig’s Cruisers want our families to have fun and to be safe this fall. Fire prevention is something that needs to be practiced every day and not just during its awareness month. An important tip that Michael McLeieer, Fire Lieutenant, and Certified National Fire Instructor at E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire safety stressed is talking to our kids about having a fire escape plan in our homes. It is important to have 2 ways out to safety. While this may be a scary topic to talk about with our kids, we can give them comfort by establishing a safety plan as a family. Once a plan is established, it is also important to have a meeting place outside where everyone can find each other in the event of a fire.
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD

Don’t suffer from snore divorce – it’s a thing!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Have you heard of snore divorce? It’s a thing, couples sleeping in different rooms, a problem that can just compound itself. Today we are talking with Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, one of our experts. Snore divorce can result...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

