Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Related
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 101022
A clear sky is expected, with lows in the mid-40s. A clear sky is expected, with lows in the mid-40s. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. A developer is ditching plans to bring a 24-story tower containing apartments, office space and parking to “The Wedge” in downtown Grand Rapids. (Oct. 10, 2022)
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
WOOD
Pulaski Days wraps in Grand Rapids
Hopefully you can enjoy today’s weather as it looks to be the sunniest and driest day of the week ahead. Highs will peak in the low-mid 60s. MiBiz: SOAR fund takes flight to secure large competitive …. News 8 is partnering with MiBiz to bring you the latest business...
WOOD
Design Quest celebrating 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For half a century now, Design Quest has been bringing modern design to West Michigan. The Sorensen family, who started the store in 1972, celebrated with a 50th anniversary party at the store located on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. They started in a 1200 square foot space in Gaslight Village and have moved locations 4 times and now occupy a 52,000 square foot building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Development could bring over 400 apartments to downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400 apartments could be coming to downtown Grand Rapids in a planned 10-story development. The development, which would sit along Division Avenue between Wealthy and McConnell streets, will also include a retail space, a microbrewery and a food hall, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports. It will reuse the industrial building that’s already there along with new construction, according to the site plan.
WOOD
The people that make Byron Center Manor a special place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you choose a living environment for yourself or a loved one, you want a comfortable feeling of community. That’s especially the case when that living space also requires care, as in assisted living or nursing care. Today we are taking you inside Byron Center...
WOOD
Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
WOOD
Rachael hits the court to learn about pickleball
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) It’s considered to be fastest growing sport in America, Pickleball! In West Michigan, there’s a huge community of Pickleball players and numerous opportunities to learn to play or improve your playing ability. As it’s grown, Pickleball has shattered so many stereotypes. These days you’ll see kids and grandparents playing together, men and women and people from every single background on the same courts! It’s all about the fun and Rachael got the chance to talk with players in the Grand Rapids Pickleball Club, take a look!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Country Fresh Dairy gives milk to 18,000 kids with IM KIDS 3rd Meal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Earlier this year, Grand Rapids-based Country Fresh Dairy announced that it would donate 100,000 specially designed, shelf-stable “Giving Cow™” milk packs to food banks in Michigan. Today, in partnership with Leppinks Food Centers, Country Fresh delivered more than 18,000 specially designed, shelf stable “Giving Cow” milks to IM Kids 3rd Meal for distribution to food insecure children in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids 3rd Meals provides food insecure children with a nutritious, ready-to-eat meal delivered right to a child’s school at the end of each day to take home for an evening meal ensuring children have access to the healthy food they need to thrive.
WOOD
The big question: when can you retire?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) “When can I retire?” That’s a question on everyone’s mind, but especially those who are closing in on that milestone. So how do you know when you can hang it up, or when you do, if that retirement is going to be a good one? Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward, the father-daughter team at Mattson Financial Services.
WOOD
Practicing Fire Safety while thanking our firefighters
October is fire safety month, E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire and safety and Craig’s Cruisers want our families to have fun and to be safe this fall. Fire prevention is something that needs to be practiced every day and not just during its awareness month. An important tip that Michael McLeieer, Fire Lieutenant, and Certified National Fire Instructor at E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire safety stressed is talking to our kids about having a fire escape plan in our homes. It is important to have 2 ways out to safety. While this may be a scary topic to talk about with our kids, we can give them comfort by establishing a safety plan as a family. Once a plan is established, it is also important to have a meeting place outside where everyone can find each other in the event of a fire.
WOOD
Don’t suffer from snore divorce – it’s a thing!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Have you heard of snore divorce? It’s a thing, couples sleeping in different rooms, a problem that can just compound itself. Today we are talking with Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, one of our experts. Snore divorce can result...
Comments / 0