Liberty Broadband Corporation ("Liberty Broadband") LBRDA LBRDK, LBRDP))) will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4th at 11:15 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Liberty Broadband will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.libertybroadband.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. The press release and conference call may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

