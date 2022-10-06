ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ares Management

Within the last quarter, Ares Management ARES has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ares Management. The company has an average price target of $81.0 with a high of $92.00 and a low of $75.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Abbott Laboratories

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $101.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Benzinga

Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further increase in the fear level among investors after the Nasdaq Composite index tumbled to the weakest level in two years on Monday amid a decline in semiconductor stocks. The US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips, which...
Benzinga

Blackstone Whale Trades For October 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone. Looking at options history for Blackstone BX we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.
Benzinga

Liberty Broadband Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Liberty Broadband Corporation ("Liberty Broadband") LBRDA LBRDK, LBRDP))) will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4th at 11:15 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Liberty Broadband will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.libertybroadband.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. The press release and conference call may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.
Benzinga

Looking Into Northrop Grumman's Recent Short Interest

Northrop Grumman's NOC short percent of float has risen 7.69% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.12% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Dingdong Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Dingdong To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD ("Dingdong" or the "Company") DDL and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 12.7% to $0.34 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Lipocine LPCN stock increased by 10.62% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million. Aravive ARAV stock increased by 10.38% to $0.85. Trading volume...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Cardinal Health?

Cardinal Health's CAH short percent of float has risen 192.11% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.36 million shares sold short, which is 7.77% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 6.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Bilibili, H World Group And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China. Five9,...
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Ethereum Falls Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained slightly above the $19,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded...
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For October 11, 2022

• AZZ AZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million. • VOXX International VOXX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $137.93 million. • E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06...
Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

