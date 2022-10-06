Read full article on original website
The annual ‘Remembering the Children’ Memorial Walk takes place in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people took part in today’s Memorial Walk in Rapid City. Over a hundred years ago, at least 50 children died at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. Today, people are walking to remember the lives of those kids. Including Violet Catches, who’s walking for her Grandmother Mabel Holy.
Big plans for Branden Spence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One of the country’s newest citizens is seeing his career goals coming true. Not too long ago, 23- year-old Branden Spence, originally from Australia, became a sworn citizen of the United States. “I love the United States, I love Rapid City of all...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
Camera catches suspected intruders in the act
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
Man From South Dakota Hit, Killed By Vehicle Tuesday
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning. On Oct. 4, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Republic Road and Fremont Avenue. A pedestrian had been hit...
23-year-old arrested following pursuit in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Monday following a chase through the central part of the city. Police say they tried to stop a car this morning that didn’t have a license plate or temporary tags, but the car sped off. Police...
Mild start to the week; Colder with strong winds by Wednesday
Mild weather has returned to KELOLAND with plenty of 70s on the maps yesterday across KELOLAND. We expect more 70s today as south winds pick up speed this afternoon. The mild weather will continue overnight tonight with temperatures likely dropping into the 50s to start Tuesday morning. We expect a shift in the weather from northwest to southeast through the day. Highs will be reached much earlier in the day for Aberdeen, Mobridge, and Rapid City. This change will set the tone for the weather pattern Wednesday into Thursday.
How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
Gas prices rise nationwide, is relief in sight for our area?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
